Epos Now and Deliverect simplify online ordering for restaurants with the launch of Epos Now Delivery

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a leading cloud-based software provider supporting over 47,000 retail and hospitality locations across 71 countries, today announces the launch of Epos Now Delivery, powered by Deliverect, a global SaaS company that simplifies online order management for more than 16,000 establishments across 30 markets.

Epos Delivery streamlines ordering for takeout by automatically sending all food delivery requests to an Epos Now system

As online food delivery becomes increasingly popular, with customers more likely to order online than dine-in, hospitality businesses are turning to technology to offer a frictionless customer experience. Epos Now Delivery seamlessly integrates with Epos Now systems, allowing merchants to easily manage online food deliveries from leading third-party apps such as Uber Eats and Deliveroo, all from one device.

"The online food delivery market was already rising, but the global pandemic accelerated this growth," said Jacob Olins, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Epos Now. "Providing customers with online food ordering options is no longer just an option for hospitality businesses, but a necessity. That's why we're thrilled to partner with Deliverect and offer restaurants an effortless solution that increases operational efficiency while creating an exceptional experience for their customers."

Epos Now Delivery features include:

Order integration: Customers can easily track and manage online orders that are sent directly to delivery partners.

Menu management: Restaurants can manage their menus, track stock, and temporarily remove products across multiple platforms and locations.

Insights and analytics: Merchants can easily compare performance across sales channels, locations and brands.

Stock Management: Epos Now automatically adjusts stock availability as soon as orders are accepted, giving merchants an accurate overview of inventory.

Deliverect CEO and Co-Founder Zhong Xu commented, "With Deliverect's mission to help the F&B industry thrive, we are excited to have partnered up with Epos Now to help restaurants reach more customers. This integration allows restaurants to easily manage their online orders from a single screen, increasing their operational efficiency and staff productivity while ensuring higher customer satisfaction.

About Epos Now

Epos Now is a global payment and technology provider focused on small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality, and personal care sectors. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help a worldwide community of over 47,000 retail and hospitality locations harness the power of cloud technology to create exceptional customer experiences.

With Epos Now, businesses can control every element of their operation from any location and on any device. Its cloud systems include payments, smart inventory control, custom reporting, staff and customer management, as well as supporting businesses' transition to meet a new type of merchant with robust eCommerce, delivery, and collection functionality.

About Deliverect

Deliverect is a SaaS company that simplifies online food delivery management. Deliverect seamlessly integrates online orders from food delivery channels, allowing 16,000+ establishments to improve operational service and increase customer satisfaction. Operating in over 30 markets around the world, Deliverect is trusted by restaurant chains and FMCGs such as Burger King, Chipotle, The Regency Club and Unilever, as well as small and midsize restaurants and dark kitchens around the world. To find out more information visit www.deliverect.com .

