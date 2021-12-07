Ericsson helps Nex-Tech Wireless bridge the digital divide with 5G in rural Kansas Early adopter of 5G among rural carriers, Nex-Tech Wireless is enabling technology to bridge the digital divide

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced a partnership with Nex-Tech Wireless to commercially launch Nex-Tech Wireless's 5G capabilities in rural Kansas. Ericsson has been the primary vendor for Nex-Tech Wireless on their 4G deployments and the current 5G technologies utilize Ericsson's 5G Evolved Packet Core, Cloud IMS and Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions to support 5G Non-standalone (NSA) in key areas in the carrier's coverage areas.

(PRNewsfoto/Ericsson)

"5G will bring increased capabilities to our customers including faster speeds, lower latency and more capacity. We are excited to bring the latest and greatest technology to communities throughout Kansas," said Jon Lightle, President and CEO of Nex-Tech Wireless. "Ericsson's 5G solutions will help us remove the barriers to connectivity while enabling innovation and next generation services."

Nex-Tech Wireless is headquartered in Hays, Kansas and has been connecting thousands of people and businesses through a robust wireless network using trusted technology. Through partnering with Ericsson, Nex-Tech Wireless will be able to provide high-quality 5G voice and communication services, and faster data services to their subscribers as they make the seamless transition to commercial 5G.

As part of their 5G enhancements, Nex-Tech Wireless will deploy Ericsson Radio System products and solutions, including Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, a software solution that enables the efficient and instant (1ms) sharing of spectrum assets between radio access technologies based on traffic and demand.

"Nex-Tech Wireless has been an early adopter of 5G in rural America, and they share our belief that the next generation in mobile wireless is key to bridging the digital divide and creating an inclusive digital economy," said Bill Chotiner, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer for Customer Unit Regional Carriers, Ericsson North America.

