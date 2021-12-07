Quantix Announces General Rate Increases for Supply Chain Services

HOUSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, announced today it will increase rates up to 40%, effective January 1, 2022, to offset cost pressures from challenging market conditions. This increase will impact customers with tariff agreements in the transportation division and non-contract warehousing and packaging customers.

Quantix (PRNewsfoto/A&R Logistics)

A number of cost pressures have led to the increase ranging from driver, mechanic and warehouse wages, to equipment maintenance, insurance and real-estate lease rates. In addition, new tractor and trailer prices are being significantly impacted due to new regulatory requirements. The rate increases will enable Quantix to stabilize its driver base and its available capacity for customer demand.

"The transportation and logistics sector has been tremendously impacted by the labor shortage, inflation and ongoing supply chain issues," said Quantix President and CEO, Chris Ball. "Increasing rates is necessary to continue to operate at the level of quality and service we are committed to. It's one of many measures we've taken to manage cost and operational pressures."

With over 5,000 pieces of transportation equipment and a national network of 35 facilities totaling over six million square feet, Quantix provides complete chemical logistics services to the world's leading manufacturers. In addition, the company complements its suite of services with a 3PL solution that provides strategic accounts with access to the industry's largest pool of transportation capacity and industry focused multimodal end-to-end supply chain solutions. Quantix invested millions of dollars into the development of technology and supply chain visibility systems that provide customers with a 360-degree view of their entire global network.

Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with over 35 locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation. Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantix