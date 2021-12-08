Biospectal to Debut Biodisc and Launch OptiBP for iOS Public Beta at CES 2022

All-in-one blood pressure monitoring device, Biodisc democratizes access and expands the reach of Biospectal's blood pressure monitoring platform from smartphones and other connected mobile devices, to clinics, hospitals, work and home

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biospectal , the remote patient monitoring and biosensing software company, today announced plans to debut Biodisc™, a stand-alone, sleekly-designed, all-in-one, blood pressure monitoring device at CES 2022. Biospectal also plans to announce the public beta launch of Biospectal OptiBP™ for iOS at CES 2022, which will be available in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Spain and Switzerland, and follows the public beta launch of OptiBP for Android at CES 2021. Interested participants can register for the public beta here . Press will be able to get 'hands on' with Biodisc and experience OptiBP for iOS for the first time during CES 2022 in Las Vegas at CES Unveiled on Monday evening, January 3 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, at Showstoppers at CES on Wednesday evening, January 5 at the Wynn Hotel, and at the Swiss Pavilion located in the Venetian Expo, Eureka Park, Booth 62821 from January 5 - 8, 2022.

We want to make Biodisc an easily accessible, unintimidating, daily companion on your nightstand, desk, or countertop.

"Our mission is to democratize access to blood pressure monitoring and management globally. Our software-only approach with the Biospectal OptiBP app enables embodiment in different devices, and is now available in public beta for both Android and iOS users," said Biospectal CEO and co-founder, Eliott Jones. "The Biospectal OptiBP app has the ability to turn the global network of smartphones into a medical-grade blood pressure monitoring platform. Our goal with Biodisc is to expand OptiBP's reach via additional touchpoints and use cases for blood pressure monitoring in hospitals, clinics, work and the home environment. We want to make Biodisc an easily accessible, unintimidating, natural daily companion on your nightstand, desk, or countertop, inviting you to quickly capture your blood pressure regularly with no disruption to your daily routine."

Introducing Biodisc.

Biodisc is a sleekly-designed, discreet, stand-alone, all-in-one blood pressure monitoring device that allows users to measure their vital signs via their fingertip — quickly, accurately and without the hassle of a traditional blood pressure cuff. It is a tech-free device that works together with the Biospectal OptiBP app and extends the reach of Biospectal's blood pressure monitoring platform. Biodisc's core technology uses an optical sensor to record a photoplethysmography (PPG) signal at the fingertip, which is then converted into a user's vital signs by a series of algorithms. Biodisc is particularly well suited for people who are less comfortable with smartphone technology or complicated gadgets. Always ready-to-use, cloud connected, shareable and usable between multiple users, Biodisc is also envisaged to be used in medical clinics and hospitals, where patients will be able to authenticate themselves via a fingerprint reader.

Biodisc Hardware Specifications and Features, include:

Integrates with the OptiBP app : Bluetooth Low Energy connection enables easy connectivity — even when unconnected to Wi-Fi

Battery-powered : Rechargeable lithium-ion battery (induction) requires charging only a few times a year with no wire clutter.

Cloud-connected : Low power, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection to transmit data securely to the cloud for viewing and analysis in Biospectal's OptiBP app (iOS or Android), or it can automatically send blood pressure readings securely to the user's designated doctors and clinicians.

Sleep/Hibernate Mode : Conserves energy; wakes on touch of a finger to the finger groove.

Haptic Feedback : Vibration feedback to assist with finger placement and start/stop events during measurement.

Illuminated Finger Groove : The Biodisc is designed with a comfortable "groove" finger guide to ensure easy finger placement and accurate measurement, as well providing a pleasant "illuminated edge" visual reminder to take blood pressure.

Reminders and Event Notification Chimes: Biodisc works with the OptiBP app to include manual and automated reminders to take blood pressure and to alert the user to blood pressure related notifications using a sound chime.

Biospectal OptiBP app runs on a typical smartphone and uses the built-in camera to record a user's blood flow via their fingertip quickly and easily. A measurement is rendered in approximately 20 seconds — half the time of a typical blood pressure cuff. Biospectal's proprietary algorithms and optical signal capture methods then transform the captured data into blood pressure values. The captured blood pressure data connects seamlessly with a user's clinicians to support treatment regimens that help improve health, longevity and quality of life. View a short video of how Biospectal OptiBP works here .

According to the World Health Organization, 1.3 billion people worldwide have hypertension and fewer than one in five of them have it under control. Hypertension is a major cause of premature death worldwide and the most important, modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Dubbed "the silent killer," hypertension has no noticeable symptoms to indicate something is wrong. Undiagnosed and uncontrolled hypertension are two of the most significant contributing factors to morbidity and mortality. The best ways for patients to protect themselves are being aware of the risks of hypertension and making positive lifestyle changes. Democratizing and providing easy access to blood pressure monitoring to people worldwide enables improved treatment and impacts medical outcomes.

Clinically Validated Technology.

Biospectal's OptiBP patented technology was co-developed and clinically validated by the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology and represents 10+ years of non-invasive optical biosensing R&D. The OptiBP app has been tested and validated by large-scale, third party studies in different population groups in various settings including ambulatory clinics and emergency rooms. Study results have been published in Scientific Reports in Nature and in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Journal . Findings from Biospectal's two studies of prenatal female populations in four low-resource countries will be available in the first half of 2022.

Contact biospectal@wearemgp.com to schedule a meeting with Biospectal at CES 2022 or to learn more. Access the media kit here .

About Biospectal

Biospectal is a remote monitoring and biosensing software company focused on the worldwide democratization of clinical monitoring. We make it easy for hypertension patients and health-conscious consumers to take on hypertension - the silent killer and #1 chronic health condition worldwide. Our blood pressure monitoring platform removes the outdated blood pressure cuff barrier and enables frequent and intelligent blood pressure tracking via a fingertip. By optically measuring blood flow through the skin, our proprietary algorithm turns light information into blood pressure values. Biospectal's OptiBP app has the ability to turn the global network of smartphones into a medical-grade blood pressure monitoring platform, while Biodisc helps to expand the reach from smartphones and other mobile IoT devices, to clinics, hospitals, work and home. The Biospectal blood pressure monitoring platform enables anyone to have the convenience of a connected blood pressure monitor with them anytime, anywhere. The captured blood pressure data connects seamlessly with a user's clinicians to support treatment regimens that help improve health, longevity and quality of life.

Founded in July 2017, Biospectal's patented technology was co-developed and clinically validated by the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM ) and represents 10+ years of non-invasive optical biosensing R&D. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with an additional office in Silicon Valley, Biospectal is a privately held company backed by SeedLink, LabCorp, Athensmed and Privilege Ventures. Read our news , follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter , like us on Facebook or learn more at https://biospectal.com .

All trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

