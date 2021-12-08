Care Continuity names Steven Mason CEO to lead next wave of growth

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Continuity, a leader in patient navigation and care transitions, announced today that it has named Steven Mason, Jr., as CEO, effective January 1, 2022. Mason assumes the role from Andrew Thorby, who founded Care Continuity in 2014 and hand-picked his successor. Thorby will remain with Care Continuity as Executive Chairman of the organization, focusing on strategic growth initiatives.

Steven Mason, Executive Vice President at Iodine Software, joins Care Continuity in January as CEO. A healthcare industry veteran with 25+ years of experience, Mason is an expert at starting and growing market-leading technology and services companies in the health and human services industries. Prior to Iodine, has was CEO of ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc., which was acquired by Iodine. He also served as CEO of OnFocus Healthcare and was Senior Vice President at MedeAnalytics.

"We enable healthcare organizations to focus their resources using a more productive and synergistic process."

"The time is right for fresh energy," Thorby said, noting that Mason's leadership capabilities are the right match at this stage of Care Continuity's growth. Continuing to show strong performance year-over-year, Care Continuity received Series A funding in the second quarter of 2021 to further strengthen its market presence. A leader in patient navigation, Care Continuity provides an integrated "Part Human, Part Tech" solution to some of the largest healthcare systems in the country.

Mason said he sees his role as helping Care Continuity continue its growth in the provider market while also expanding its solution with payers. "This is a great company with an essential value proposition for integrated delivery systems. Our patient navigation solutions enable automated and more effective care coordination, resulting in seamless care transitions, increased access to care and better outcomes for providers and their patients/members. We enable healthcare organizations to focus their resources using a more productive and synergistic process, while helping to improve patient care. It is a win-win for patients and providers alike."

Care Continuity leverages its propriety workflow software, which integrates and analyzes patient records as well as other navigational determinants, to ensure patients receive the right care. Explained Kyle Callahan, Care Continuity's Chief Strategy Officer, "the power of our automation technology enables our concierges to manage a wide range of logistical challenges, ensuring that patients get the follow-up care they need when they are scheduled to receive it."

Ultimately, Care Continuity's approach provides healthcare organizations with an efficient path to value-based care. "Care logistics is the missing layer in healthcare today," explained Thorby, emphasizing that "there is no way for healthcare organizations to assume more risk without efficiently and effectively navigating patients across their networks. What we do will become standard across the healthcare industry to help reduce gaps in care, improve patient satisfaction and increase return on investment."

About Care Continuity

As a leader of patient navigation and network integration solutions, Care Continuity Inc. creates a system of communication that connects delivery networks and payers while placing patients and their care teams at the center. The patient is rewarded with seamless transitions across the care continuum while clinicians can be confident that their efforts will be reinforced by a supportive system that facilitates integrated patient care. For more information about Care Continuity Inc., please visit www.carecontinuity.com

Contact: Liz Willding, +1-817-800-2383, lwillding@carecontinuity.com

