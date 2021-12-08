Donisi Health Takes Home First Place in the Prestigious Innovations in Cardiovascular Intervention Competition

MedTech Startup Focused on Home Monitoring for Patients with Congestive Heart Failure and Other Chronic Diseases Wins the 2021 ICI Pitch Competition and $200,000 Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Donisi Health (Donisi) prevailed in this year's ICI Innovation Competition – the premier international conference for innovations in cardiovascular intervention. Competing against startups from all over the world in front of a panel of twenty industry expert judges, Donisi took home First Place honors and a $200,000 award for their innovative solution to enable in-home monitoring for key health bio-markers for patients with Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) and other chronic diseases.

Donisi has the only clinically validated, contact-free technology that can detect signs of pulmonary congestion remotely, supporting the continuum of care for remote patient monitoring and hospital-at-home services. Based upon FDA-cleared technology and backed by 11 granted patents, Donisi's AI-based system detects and analyzes multiple health bio-indicators simultaneously - without the need to remove clothing or connect the patient to wires or patches - delivering clinically meaningful insights and notifications of changes in key health indicators.

"We are honored to be recognized by this prestigious institution, and are grateful to the ICI team for highlighting our breakthrough technology's potential to meaningfully improve cardiovascular health," said Donisi's CEO Yair Brosh. "We are focused on developing solutions for chronic patients at home, with a goal to reduce readmission rates for CHF patients.."

In the United States, CHF is the #1 cause of readmission among Medicare (65+) patients, with at least 20% of patients readmitted within 30 days and 50% within 6 months. With an average cost of readmissions in the tens of thousands of dollars per patient, direct medical costs for CHF in the US total over $21.7 billion annually.

"This doesn't need to be the case," said Donisi's new Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shaddy Hassan. "It is known that when heart failure exacerbations are detected early, and healthcare teams intervene while patients are still at home before their condition worsens, many of these costly readmissions can be avoided, resulting in significant cost reduction and improved quality of life."

This award marks the latest in a highly successful year for the HealthTech Startup beginning with a $1M BIRD grant awarded in partnership with Dell Technologies in January, scientific article publication, a de novo FDA clearance and First Place at MEDinISRAEL in April, and Future Unicorn award by E&T Magazine, among others.

