ElectrifAi Exhibiting Pre-Built Machine Learning Models at AI Summit New York

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElectrifAi, one of the world's leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built machine learning (ML) models, is exhibiting its pre-built ML models today at the AI Summit New York.

ElectrifAi's field-proven library of pre-built ML models significantly reduces time to value and achieves this at a fraction of the cost companies would otherwise incur. We quickly turn your data into a strategic advantage to drive revenue and to reduce cost and risk. Combined with our Machine Learning as Service (MLaaS) offering, companies regardless of size can quickly realize the benefits of AI and ML.

ElectrifAi provides intelligent AI and ML solutions that drive business outcomes. We have also built advanced and innovative computer vision models that are driving workplace safety as well as helping companies reduce costs. At the AI Summit New York, you can experience first-hand our MLaaS, Computer Vision, SpendAi, and Natural Language Processing (NLP) products. Our products integrate seamlessly into your deployed technology ecosystem, reducing the need to change existing workflows.

With ElectrifAi's knowledge in multiple domains and its team of experienced, globally distributed data scientists, we are able to home in on specific business pain points delivering companies the benefits of AI and ML without the costly investments in people and tools. ElectrifAi eliminates the need to hire your own team of data scientists, tools, and platforms that add to your costs and timelines. By partnering with ElectrifAi, you can get proven ML solutions faster and cheaper.

"We're excited to exhibit at the AI Summit New York as it is the only event globally that focuses exclusively on the impact of AI in business. Companies are asking the question, "What do we do now?" The world doesn't need another cloud, platform or tool company. Clients need solutions for their business, and that's exactly what we provide. Our pre-built ML models are proven in the real world and help companies quickly gain the actionable insights they need to reduce cost and risk while increasing revenue. We're changing the world one solution at a time," said ElectrifAi Chief Executive Officer Edward Scott.

About ElectrifAi

ElectrifAi is a global leader in business-ready machine learning and computer vision models. ElectrifAi's mission is to help organizations change the way they work through machine learning and computer vision: quickly driving revenue and performance uplift, as well as cost and risk reduction. Founded in 2004, ElectrifAi boasts seasoned industry leadership, a global team of domain experts, and a proven record of transforming structured and unstructured data at scale. ElectrifAi's large library of Ai-based products reaches across business functions, data systems, and teams to drive superior results in record time. ElectrifAi has approximately 200 data scientists, software engineers and employees with a proven record of dealing with over 2,000 customer implementations, mostly for Fortune 500 companies. At the heart of ElectrifAi's mission is a commitment to making Ai, machine learning and computer vision more understandable, practical and profitable for businesses and industries across the globe. ElectrifAi is a global company with offices in Miami, Jersey City, Shanghai and New Delhi.

