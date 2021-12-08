WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe®, a secure, HIPAA compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform, today announced the HandsFree Health WellBe Medical Alert PLUS won a digital health award in the personal digital health devices/wearables category for its (PERS) personal emergency response system. The Health Information Resource Center's Digital Health Awards honors the best consumer and professional health resources and is judged by industry experts from healthcare and media companies including AARP, Cigna, Merck, Temple Health, and WebMD.

HANDSFREE HEALTH WINS DIGITAL HEALTH AWARD FOR WELLBE MEDICAL ALERT

WellBe Medical Alert PLUS is being recognized as a leading consumer health device.

"The digital health awards showcase best-in-class solutions in healthcare and the WellBe Medical Alert PLUS is being recognized as a leading consumer health device," said Kelly Johnston, Chief Operating Officer and a co-founder of HandsFree Health. "We are honored to have WellBe featured as a winner among the most innovative and credible health products, services and content within the healthcare market."

The WellBe Medical Alert PLUS from HandsFree Health supports consumers for independent living at home as well as in a senior living community. It provides a voice connection to both loved ones as well as emergency care. WellBe helps seniors and caregivers manage medications, receive health answers, and track medical device readings. The HIPAA compliant platform is secure and connects to home technology, creating a system that is easy to adopt both in a home or in an assisted living facility.

"HandsFree Health is the only medical alert device with a voice-activated virtual health assistant plus health support and entertainment," said Dennis Boone, Chief Consumer Marketing and Sales Officer of HandsFree Health. "WellBe Medical Alert is unique among consumer PERs systems as it not only offers assistance in an emergency, but it also allows personal calls, health reminders, and provides entertainment including music and audio books."

HandsFree Health WellBe Medical Alert Systems are available on the HandsFree Health website and at leading retailers including walmart.com .

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™ offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com , Amazon.com , eBay.com , RiteAid.com , DrLeonards.com and Newegg.com .

Media contact: media@handsfreehealth.com

Sales contact: contactus@handsfreehealth.com

