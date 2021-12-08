Hawaii Grants Permission for UnCruise Adventures Winter & Spring Sailings. Small Ship Adventures Continue to Lead in Pandemic.

JUNEAU, Alaska, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Among widespread cruise line cancellations, UnCruise Adventures commenced operations in Hawaii over the Thanksgiving Holiday. UnCruise is the sole small ship company currently operating overnight interisland adventures. The 36-guest Safari Explorer kicked off her winter season with an in-depth cultural immersion in Halawa Valley on the island of Molokai.

UnCruise Adventures launches the 2021 Hawaii season with local culture in Halawa Valley, Molokai as the only small overnight passenger boat with permission to operate.

"It's time to focus on our guest's experience and the people and culture of Hawaii ," states UnCruise CEO Dan Blanchard

Recent news proved to be a major setback for large ship cruise lines that were forced into canceling cruises in Hawaii until 2022. UnCruise Adventures does not fall into the large cruise ship ranks and has received permission to operate in ports and parks in Hawaii. The UnCruise Adventures safety and operations team worked in earnest with all levels of management at the State and County levels, including close coordination with the Hawaii Department of Transportation, and Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The company worked diligently with the Hawaii Department of Health to gain approval of the company's 100% full vaccination and testing requirements for all guests and crew. UnCruise is now celebrating 12 years of operations in Hawaii with their 7-night Hawaiian Seascape adventures from Molokai to the Kona Coast and reverse.

"It's time to focus on our guest's experience and the people and culture of Hawaii," states UnCruise Adventures owner, Captain Dan Blanchard. "After almost two years of very limited travel, we are celebrating the permissions granted to us, and our ability to share an immersive exploration of the Hawaiian Islands, including the less-traveled island of Molokai, whose people and culture have become a part of the UnCruise Adventures family. We continue to work with the counties of Maui and Hawaii on operational details."

Guests on the Hawaiian adventure can immerse themselves in the heritage and living culture of the locals, while sailing from Molokai to Maui, Lanai, and the Big Island of Hawaii with multiple adventures each day. The itinerary highlights the UnCruise focus on community, culture, and connection. The Hawaiian Seascapes itinerary visits four islands in one week and includes Halawa Valley, Hualalai Volcano, and Kealakekua Bay as examples of just three of the focal points along the route.

Blanchard shares. "We have worked diligently to ensure that Hawaii's residents are safe and confident in our operations. The support shown by Hawaii government officials has been invaluable in routing a path for our guests to experience these beautiful islands. It is humbling to be granted permission to operate. Mahalo to the many officials and residents of Hawaii that support our experiential adventures."

Find additional information at www.uncruise.com. For the latest on the company's COVID-19 health protocols and Hawaii testing requirements please visit https://uncruise.com/pages/covid-travel-updates

Your Health & Wellbeing

To ensure the health and safety of our guests and crew, UnCruise Adventures has implemented a requirement for fully vaccinated cruises and additional safety and sanitary measure onboard all of its vessels. Safe distancing will also be adhered to wherever possible, particularly at check-in and boarding and where not possible, masks will be required. The company's updated vaccine policy and travel resources can be found on the website uncruise.com.

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Columbia & Snake Rivers, coastal Washington, Galápagos, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, and Colombia. UnCruise Adventures was picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic. Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise lines three years in a row. UnCruise Adventures is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UnCruise Adventures