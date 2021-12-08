Laird Connectivity Simplifies the Future of Wi-Fi Design with Industry-Leading Family of Wi-Fi 6E Antenna Solutions A growing family of Wi-Fi 6E antenna solutions makes Laird Connectivity an indispensable partner for organizations that develop IoT products and smart devices

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-generation Wi-Fi 6E provides a foundation for faster, better-performing, lower latency wireless networks at a time when the demands on Wi-Fi networks are exploding. Laird Connectivity's new internal Wi-Fi 6E antenna solutions affirm the company's position as the go-to antenna partner for organizations seeking to take advantage of the power of next-generation Wi-Fi.

"Billions of smart devices rely on Wi-Fi networks for an ever-increasing amount of bandwidth, often creating network congestion in the process. Wi-Fi 6E utilizes a broader portion of the wireless spectrum thanks to the addition of the 6GHz band, allowing engineers to design devices to take advantage of faster speeds, lower latency and other enhancements," said Chris Boorman, Laird Connectivity's senior product manager for antenna & IoT solutions. "Our expanded Wi-Fi 6E solutions, our unrivaled experience and our commitment to supporting our customers make us the go-to partner for companies preparing for the next generation of Wi-Fi design."

This week, Laird Connectivity expands its Wi-Fi 6E family of antenna solutions with a flexible PIFA antenna for MIMO applications called the FlexMIMO 6E, which provides coverage of all three Wi-Fi bands including the new Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax standard) frequencies. The FlexMIMO is based on a planar inverted-F antenna (PIFA) structure comprised of two mylar antenna elements with a foam core, resulting in a low-profile flexible antenna. FlexMIMO 6E antennas support the full Wi-Fi spectrum of 2400-2500, 4900-5925, and 5925-7125 MHz frequency bands. This makes them an ideal solution for coverage of traditional Wi-Fi frequencies plus newly emerging Wi-Fi 6E applications where MIMO is key.

"The Flexible MIMO is designed with the ideal orientation and spacing between the two integrated antenna elements, so it's already optimized for 2x2 radio performance without having to worry about antenna isolation and orientation," said Chris Boorman. "This allows customers to futureproof their designs with a compact MIMO antenna that optimizes range and throughput up to Wi-Fi 6E. It is the perfect complement to our industry-leading family of Wi-Fi 6E solutions."

Laird Connectivity also recently launched the Mini Nanoblade Flex 6E and the FlexPIFA 6E:

Mini Nanoblade Flex 6E antennas are flexible, peel-and-stick, internal antennas supporting 2400-2500, 4900-6000, and 6000-7125 MHz bands. Available with MHF1 or MHF4L connectors, they are designed for rapid integration inside space-constrained IoT devices.

FlexPIFA 6E antennas are also designed for rapid integration into space-constrained devices and housings. They are flexible, adhesive-backed antennas with either MHF1 or MHF4L connectors, providing multiple installation solutions for IoT device manufacturers. FlexPIFA 6E antennas support the full Wi-Fi spectrum of 2400-2500, 4900-5925, and 5925-7125 MHz frequency bands.

Laird Connectivity's Wi-Fi 6E antenna solutions utilize PIFA topology which is not only easier to integrate into small enclosures, but also resists detuning in proximity to metal, a human body, or other surfaces. PIFA technology provides consistent performance across all three Wi-Fi bands, always ensuring a solid and reliable connection.

For more information about these antenna solutions for the next generation of Wi-Fi design, visit www.lairdconnect.com/internal-antennas/wi-fi-6e.

About Laird Connectivity

Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with market-leading RF modules, internal antennas, IoT devices, and custom wireless solutions. Our products are trusted by companies around the world for their wireless performance and reliability. With best-in-class support and comprehensive product development services, we reduce your risk and improve your time-to-market. When you need unmatched wireless performance to connect your applications with security and confidence, Laird Connectivity delivers – no matter what.

For the latest news or more information, visit:

http://www.lairdconnect.com| twitter.com/LairdConnect | facebook.com/LairdConnectivity| linkedin.com/company/lairdconnectivity

View original content:

SOURCE Laird Connectivity