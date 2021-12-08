Nue Life announces donations to Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies and Ketamine Research Foundation

MIAMI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nue Life Health, a breakthrough mental wellness company, today announces donations to both the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) and Dr. Phil Wolfson's Ketamine Research Foundation, in support of their research into the awareness, understanding, and potential of psychedelics for the treatment of mental health disorders.

Nue Life is donating $50,000 to MAPS and $10,000 to the Ketamine Research Foundation. "We believe it is the responsibility of psychedelic-therapy companies to provide material support to the life-changing research being done in the space, which has made our work possible. MAPS and the Ketamine Research Foundation are the trailblazers leading the industry," said Juan Pablo Cappello, co-founder and CEO of Nue Life.

As a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation, support for medical research organizations is core to furthering Nue Life's social mission of improving mental wellness through its integrated ecosystem of therapies, which includes virtual psychotherapy groups, individual health coaching, and ketamine treatment. "My heart is filled with joy to be able to support the incredible work of Rick Doblin at MAPS and Dr. Phil Wolfson at the Ketamine Research Foundation, both of whom have served as inspiration and North Stars for the wise use of psychedelics to promote a world with less suffering," said Kazi "Zayn" Hassan, MD, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Nue Life.

Nue Life launched its proprietary nue.app on November 8 to increase access to psychedelic treatment as a catalyst for lasting change.

MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS is sponsoring the most advanced psychedelic therapy research in the world: Phase 3 clinical trials of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD. Since its founding, MAPS has raised over $117 million for psychedelic and marijuana research and education and has earned both the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency and a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

Phil Wolfson, MD, and the Ketamine Research Foundation

Dr. Phil Wolfson is the CEO of the not-for-profit Ketamine Research Foundation, which provides research, education, and training on the use of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy as part of a collaborative treatment approach. He is the author of numerous books and papers on the use of psychedelics for mental health treatment, including The Ketamine Papers, the most important research work on ketamine, and was the principal investigator of the MAPS study on MDMA treatment for patients with life-threatening illnesses.

"We are proud to support the profound research of these organizations," continued Mr. Cappello. "Without the work of these medical research organizations, Nue Life, and all psychedelic-treatment companies, would not exist today."

About Nue Life

Nue Life Health Inc. (Nue Life) is a comprehensive telehealth platform that strengthens and improves mental wellness by enhancing brain function, performance and longevity through innovative, evidence-based therapies. Launched in 2021, the company currently offers at-home ketamine therapy, virtual integration groups, and individual health coaching, easily accessible via telemedicine in California, Colorado, Florida, Washington, and Texas, and more states to come. For more information, please visit www.nue.life.

