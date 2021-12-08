Tesla Science Center Honors Ted Rappaport with "Innovator of the Year" Award

SHOREHAM, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Tesla Science Center announced that wireless pioneer Ted Rappaport was named "Innovator of the Year" during its 3rd Annual Global Gala. A wireless communications pioneer whose groundbreaking research helped develop 5G and mmWave technology, Ted embodies the spirit of Nikola Tesla's legacy of advancing technology for humanity. Ted joins fellow tech luminary, Vint Cerf ("Father of the Internet") as the recipient of this annual honor.

Presented during a special virtual gala that featured musical performances from OK Go, Tesla the Band, and Dorit Chrsyler and magic from iPad Magician Simon Pierro, the evening welcomed over 350 attendees from across the globe. In addition to an incredible entertainment lineup, innovative companies like PSEG, Nokia Bell Labs, Extenet, Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP, Samueli Foundation, and the Claire Friedlander FamilyFoundation were on hand to celebrate the impact both Ted and Tesla have made upon modern technology and the world in which we live.

"As we draw ever closer to realizing our mission to develop the site of Nikola Tesla's last remaining laboratory into a transformative global science center, we are truly grateful for the support of people like Ted," said Tesla Science Center president Marc Alessi. "His work is the realization of Niokla Tesla's dreams. Getting to know him has truly been an honor."

All money raised during the virtual event will go towards the completion of a Visitor Center at Wardenclyffe. With an expected completion in 2022, the visitor center will mark the first construction on the property since the pandemic necessitated a hiatus from all building.

"We can't wait to open the doors of the Visitor Center," said Doug Borge, COO of the Tesla Science Center. "For many, it will be the first time they've been able to step foot on the grounds on Wardenclyffe since it was closed to the public decades ago."

