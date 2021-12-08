TMYTEK Unveils the World's First 5G Millimeter Wave Developer Kit for Academics and R&D

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK), the world's leading millimeter-wave solution provider, today launched a 5G millimeter-wave developer kit for academics and R&D. The millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology realizes the true 5G/B5G vision. The high-frequency band is also used extensively in satellite communications, radars, IoT industries, and future wireless technologies. The well-designed integrated hardware and software developer kit is perfect for courseware preparation, communication system prototyping, and array antenna verification. From 5G FR2 beamformer to 40GHz RF cables, the kit is the best choice to start the mmWave innovation journey.

"Beamforming is the key technology enabling 5G/B5G high-speed communication for various industries and applications. We are delighted to support the 5G mmWave development with our developer kit that is affordable, time-saving and capable of generating new opportunities in the global market," said Ethan Lin, VP and co-founder of TMYTEK.

The use case of Lunghwa University of Science and Technology in Taiwan saw the implementation of this developer kit into their courseware to teach engineering students the principles of beamforming. This comprehensive package includes signal source, array antenna, beamformer, amplifier, power detector, and RF cables that allows engineering students to set up a 5G communication system and observe beamforming results on instruments, conduct creative and innovative research on antenna designs and protocol validations. In addition, the developer kit and Lab Cookbook from TMYTEK can reduce a professors' time and effort in course preparation.

The intuitive software GUI TMXLAB Kit (TLK) connects to the TMYTEK's BBoard via the LAN port to control the phase and amplitude of each RF port to form the beams. An API is included and it is compatible with LabVIEW, Matlab, Python, C#, C++, and other programming languages.

TMYTEK created a versatile 5G mmWave courseware and Lab Cookbook to teach the principles behind beamforming and experiments to help students understand the propagation property of millimeter-wave signals. The courseware introduces the link budget in the form of array antenna, adjustment, and measurement of each RF channel gain, constructive vs destructive interference, beamforming, and beam steering.

Moreover, the detachable antenna design of the developer kit offers excellent antenna swap-in flexibility for array antenna verification. This developer kit also allows antenna designers, system integrators, and algorithm developers to complete beamforming and conduct different testing angles for various mmWave deployment scenarios.

About TMYTEK

TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK) is an innovator and a game-changer that delivers the breakthroughs of millimeter-wave solutions in 5G/B5G and satellite communication applications to worldwide clients. As a leading technology developer, TMYTEK enables people's everyday life with better connectivity from our clients' products. By transforming the mmWave RF fronted with innovative devices, inventing ready-to-use beamforming development kit, implementing phased arrays with modern Antenna-in-Package (AiP) technology, and redefining the OTA testing methodology, TMYTEK empowers industrial inventions to market faster. Together with our global partners and allies, we make historical firsts and positively impact society. Find out more from tmytek.com

