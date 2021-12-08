Ventra Health Announces Drew Bell as President of Anesthesia

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ventra Health, a leader in revenue cycle management, practice management, and advisory services for hospital-based physician specialties is pleased to announce the appointment of Drew Bell as the organization's President of Anesthesia.

Ventra Health is a leading healthcare organization focused on tech-enabled revenue cycle management, practice management, and advisory solutions for hospital-based physicians. Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and physician management organizations to deliver market-leading solutions that solve healthcare providers' most complex revenue and reimbursement issues.

Bell joins Ventra Health from Surgical Care Affiliates, where he spent the last 5 1/2 years of his career in increasingly responsible management positions, culminating as a Group Vice President. Prior to that, Bell held leadership roles at Glendale Memorial Hospital and Oak Street Health. Bell has a proven track record of success in building high performing teams, developing new business capabilities, and leading robust client engagement.

"I am excited and honored to join the Ventra Health team," said Bell. "Ventra Health's roots in Anesthesia trace back over 30 years with the strong reputation and performance at abeo. I look forward to investing in our people, our processes, and our technology to continue to drive results for our clients."

Ventra Health's CEO, Michael O'Boyle, added, "The addition of Drew Bell as President of Anesthesia furthers Ventra's commitment to building a scalable physician RCM organization and putting clients first in everything we do. Drew is an exceptional talent and will work tirelessly to deliver superior results for Ventra's anesthesia clients. We could not ask for a better leader to take on the leadership of our Anesthesia business unit."

About Ventra Health:

Ventra Health is a leading healthcare organization focused on tech-enabled revenue cycle management, practice management, and advisory solutions for hospital-based physicians. Ventra partners with private practices, hospitals, health systems, and physician management organizations to deliver market-leading solutions that solve healthcare providers' most complex revenue and reimbursement issues.

Backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners, Ventra Health represents the acquisitions of DuvaSawko, Gottlieb, and abeo, who collectively served the emergency medicine, hospital medicine, and anesthesia market.

Media Contact:

Christopher Morrison

SVP Marketing & Sales Operations

info@ventrahealth.com

Drew Bell, President of Anesthesia, Ventra Health

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ventra Health