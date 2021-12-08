World's Top NFT Projects Rally Around Movement of Kindness in First-of-its-Kind Charity Auction for Blankets of Hope

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, the highest grossing projects and artists in the trailblazing NFT industry are joining forces to give back in the largest charity fundraising event in NFT history, Right-Click, Give! 100% of proceeds from the event will be donated to nationally-renowned Brooklyn-based 501(c)3 non-profit Blankets of Hope, whose mission is to inspire a global movement of kindness. All while the market for NFTs surged to $10.7 billion in Q3 2021.

Brothers Mike and Nick Fiorito, Co-Founders of Blankets of Hope and Right-Click, Give!, distribute blankets to the homeless in New York City. (Blankets of Hope/ Gretchen Robinette)

Over 50 NFT projects and artists are contributing their digital collectibles, including Gary Vaynerchuk's VeeFriends, Tom Bilyeu's Merry Modz, and other global NFT brands such as Cool Cats, CyberKongz, Doodles, GutterCatGang, PixelVault, and World of Women.

Founded by Brooklyn brothers, Mike and Nick Fiorito, Blankets of Hope—celebrating its 6th year—teaches kindness in classrooms across the globe. Their curriculum includes a hands-on service project where students write handwritten letters of encouragement that are attached to blankets and then donated to individuals experiencing homelessness in their local communities.

Blankets of Hope has already partnered with schools across 43 states and 3 countries to donate over 50,000 Blankets of Hope to those in need. This year, their goal is to donate another 50,000 blankets in just one school year.

With Right-Click, Give!, Blankets of Hope aims to further their movement of kindness. The public can get involved by visiting RightClickGive.com, where they can place bids on the auction or make a tax-deductible donation directly to Blankets of Hope.

"As active members of the NFT community ourselves, we experienced first hand how kind and generous the people in the community are. It's a new frontier, and everyone is there to help one another. It's amazing to see us all unite and take action for the one thing we all believe in - kindness," said Mike Fiorito, COO, and Co-Founder of Blankets of Hope.

The auction will begin on Dec. 20th at 12pm EST and end on Dec. 24th at 12pm EST.

NFT buyers and collectors will have the unprecedented opportunity to join in the burgeoning NFT market, while at the same time supporting an organization devoted to fostering kindness.

"We're extremely grateful to have the NFT communities support and be able to continue inspiring the future generation to practice kindness and give back to those in need this holiday season and beyond," said Nick Fiorito, CEO, and Co-Founder of Blankets of Hope

