Altair Featured on Investor's Business Daily's Best 100 ESG Companies List

TROY, Mich., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, was recently selected to Investor's Business Daily's (IBD) "Best 100 ESG Companies" List. The list recognizes companies from around the world that display excellent environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values, and represent organizations leading the way in sustainable, ethical business operations.

Altair ranked 50th on the list, ahead of some of the world's largest and most well-known brands.

"Our presence on this list is evidence of Altair's commitment to sustainability and our dedication to our core values and ethics," said James Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "When we say we're committed to acting as a responsible global organization that's focused on creating a greener and healthier planet, we mean it. By helping our customers accomplish this with our software and cloud solutions, we reduce the environmental impact of goods and services across a broad array of industries worldwide."

To compile the list, IBD screened 6,000 companies whose stock is traded in the U.S., whose stock price is more than $10, and whose company has an IBD ESG rating of 85 or higher out of 100. They also analyzed other factors, including dividend yield, return on equity (ROE), earnings growth rate, sales growth rate, and more. These variables were compiled to formulate each company's individual ESG score.

