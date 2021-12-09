Attention Last Minute Shoppers! Shipt Will Deliver Your Holiday Gifts And Groceries Through Christmas Eve Same-day delivery marketplace Shipt will deliver from more than 130 retailers through the evening of December 24th, several days post traditional carrier holiday shipping cut-offs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt , the multi-retailer, same-day delivery company and holiday shopping accomplice, announces today that Shipt customers have no need to worry about gifts making it on time! Through Shipt, holiday shoppers can place orders for delivery – whether it is to themselves or to friends and family across the country – all the way up through Christmas Eve. This order deadline is more than a week later than traditional carrier holiday shipping deadlines, with Shipt offering a final delivery window of 5:00 -6:00 p.m. local time for orders placed that afternoon.

"Consumers who remember on December 23rd that they didn't send a gift to their niece across the country and families who wake up on December 24th realizing they are out of sugar for Santa's cookies – rest easy. Your Shipt Shopper has you covered," said Chief Business Officer and Holiday Shopping Expert Rina Hurst. "Just give the Shipt app a few taps – and your gifts or groceries will be personally shopped and delivered that same day."

According to a recent survey conducted by Shipt, over half of Americans (64%) plan to purchase holiday gifts online, but given shipping delays and shortages, one quarter of shoppers are taking advantage of same-day delivery services for convenient, reliable, last-minute shopping. In fact, Shipt's forecasting predicts its biggest December day will be December 23rd, a mere 48 hours before the big day.

"This year brings its own set of unique challenges with supply chain issues impacting store shelves and shipping deadlines backed out 10, 12, even 15 days before Christmas to guarantee delivery in time for the holidays. Shipt is proud to offer a reliable, personalized, and same day option for the eleventh-hour shoppers all the way up to the evening of Christmas Eve," continued Hurst.

With supply chain and shipping challenges continuing across the country, Shipt is working closely with retailers to maintain the most up-to-date inventories. When a customer adds an item to their cart that is in low stock, they are prompted to select a back-up. Shipt has seen a 90 percent plus success rate in securing those backup items and Shipt Shoppers are able to save the sale the vast majority of the time.

Just announced this fall, eligible U.S. Visa credit cardholders can enroll their Visa consumer credit card to receive free Shipt membership1 – which comes with free delivery on Shipt marketplace orders over $35. To find out more information on Shipt and to download the Shipt app, visit www.shipt.com and follow Shipt on social on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt's Newsroom .

