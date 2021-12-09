Eventus named Best Solution - Market Abuse & Surveillance in Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc. , a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced that the firm today won the award for Best Solution – Market Abuse & Surveillance in the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021. This is the fourth award win for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region that Eventus has earned in the past six months for its Validus platform.

Also this week, Eventus was named to the global RegTech100 list for 2022, marking the fourth consecutive year that specialist research firm RegTech Analyst has named the company to its selective list of the world's most innovative solution providers addressing the challenges of regulatory pressures faced by financial institutions.

Vince Turcotte, Eventus Sales Director, Asia Pacific, said of the Regulation Asia award: "It's an honor to receive this award from Regulation Asia as we are firmly dedicated to working closely with clients in the region and around the world in helping them solve evolving and critical regulatory challenges that vary throughout the jurisdictions in which they operate. We're seeing tremendous excitement throughout the APAC region about our highly customizable offering and are growing our team as we expand our client base and presence further."

According to Regulation Asia, the Awards for Excellence are now the most comprehensive awards program for the risk, regulatory and compliance community in Asia-Pacific, recognizing "the continuing excellence of financial services institutions, market infrastructures, technology firms and service providers across the region who ensure the highest compliance standards are upheld despite an ever-changing and increasingly complex regulatory landscape." The award winners are determined by a panel of industry-leading experts who serve as judges.

In October, Eventus won for Best Trade Surveillance Solution in the RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2021. In September, the firm received the FOW Asia Capital Markets Award for Best New Product – Market Surveillance, and in June, Eventus' Validus platform earned the honor of Best Market Surveillance Tool in the 2021 WatersTechnology Asia Awards. Eventus has now earned more than 20 global awards and honors since late 2018 for its technology, innovation and client service, including 10 recognitions regionally and globally in 2021.

Eventus Systems is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventussystems.com .

