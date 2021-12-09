SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SUNS, STXB, CSPR, and VSAT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SLR Senior Investment Corp (NASDAQ: SUNS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: SUNS) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with SLR Investment Corp. ("SLRC"). Under the terms of the proposed merger, SUNS shareholders will receive an amount of SLRC shares with a net asset value ("NAV") equal to the NAV of SUNS shares that they hold at the time of closing. If you own SUNS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/suns

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of STXB and its wholly owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB, by Simmons First National Corporation ("Simmons"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of STXB common stock will receive, in the aggregate, 18,325,000 shares of Simmons common stock, while holders of STXB stock options and warrants will receive cash payments. If you own STXB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stxb

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Durational Capital Management LP. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CSPR shareholders will receive $6.90 in cash for each share of CSPR common stock that they hold. If you own CSPR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cspr

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) in connection with VSAT's proposed acquisition of Inmarsat ("Inmarsat"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Inmarsat's shareholders will receive $850.0 million in cash, subject to adjustments, and approximately 46.36 million newly issued VSAT shares. At closing, on a pro forma basis, Inmarsat shareholders are expected to be issued shares representing an aggregate of 37.5% of VSAT stock on a fully diluted basis. If you own VSAT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vsat

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP