Cologix and Console Connect by PCCW Global expand collaboration into Canada with first ever PoP in Montréal

Cologix customers now have access to global connectivity on-demand through a direct interconnection to PCCW Global's Console Connect platform at MTL7

HONG KONG and DENVER, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, North America's leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, and Console Connect by PCCW Global today announced that the Console Connect Software Defined Interconnection® platform is now available at Cologix's MTL7 data center in Montréal through a new Point of Presence (PoP).

Through its collaboration with Cologix, Console Connect is increasing its interconnection footprint across Canada with availability of the automated platform to Cologix's customers across all 20 Canadian data center locations. The collaboration enables Cologix's Canadian customers to directly connect to Console Connect's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, providing on-demand access to international connectivity across the Console Connect fabric to more than 650 data centers in over 50 countries.

With Console Connect, Cologix's Canadian customers can automate connectivity at the network edge to their customers, partners and employees around the world. Customers can also experience the flexibility and speed of on-demand, private connectivity using the Console Connect self-service portal, bringing them instant and direct access to major cloud platforms as well as direct links to 20 data center locations across Canada.

The platform supports the growing cloud connectivity requirements of enterprises in Canada. Using either the secure Console Connect web portal or its API, Cologix's Canadian customers can quote, order, deliver and manage their network connections to leading cloud platforms including Amazon Web Services®, Alibaba Cloud, Google Cloud Interconnect, IBM Cloud, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute and many others.

Mr. Michael Glynn, Vice President of Digital Automated Innovation, Console Connect, said, "Console Connect is expanding its presence and reach across North America, enabling more buisneses in the region to access and experience our on-demand networking services. I am pleased to welcome Cologix to the Console Connect ecosystem, while growing the availability of our platform in Canada with our first PoP in Montréal."

Ms. Laura Ortman, Cologix's President & Chief Revenue Officer, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with Console Connect to extend its reach across Canada and welcome Console Connect as a new platform to our MTL7 facility. We look forward to working together to enable our customers to connect to the cloud globally and support international business growth in Canada with greater access to carriers and customers."

Key Facts

Console Connect platform provides on-demand access to international connectivity to more than 650 data centers in over 50 countries.

Console Connect offers direct access to a large ecosystem of local and global cloud, SaaS, IX and IoT providers. Through the platform's MeetingPlace feature, users can order and provision partner services, such as remote peering, colocation, SaaS and business applications, as well as access a range of home-grown features and solutions.

Organizations can access over 100 networks with low latency connectivity using the Meet-Me-Room at Cologix's MTL7 facility, powered by high-count, diverse and scalable fiber. The facility provides direct access to Cologix's network-dense ecosystem with 200+ Canadian-based networks and almost 600 networks across Cologix's footprint.

MTL7's uniquely efficient design facilitates rapid power deployments, with cutting-edge technology including hot aisle containment and modular in-row cooling.

Eco-friendly renewable green energy facility.

Cologix offers 11 data centers in Montréal with direct onramps to cloud services such as Amazon Web Services ® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Interconnect, Microsoft ® Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect.

Through the Cologix platform, customers have access to the company's North American ecosystem including four cloud gateways in Ashburn, VA, Columbus, OH, Montréal, QC and Silicon Valley, CA. The Cologix platform offers a robust ecosystem of 1600+ customers and 29 direct onramps to all major public clouds.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers' digital transformation. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit cologix.com.

About Console Connect

Console Connect by PCCW Global is an easy-to-use platform for the Software Defined Interconnection® of businesses, applications and infrastructure. It allows users to self-provision private, high-performance connections between a global ecosystem of enterprise, carrier, cloud, SaaS, IoT, UCaaS, Security-as-a-Service, IX and other Network-as-a-Service partners.

Console Connect is the only digital platform that is underpinned by one of the world's largest private MPLS networks and a Tier 1 global IP network that is ranked in the top 10 for IPv4 and IPv6 peering, delivering higher levels of network performance, speed and security to meet the digital needs of today's interconnected businesses.

Accessible from 650+ data centres in 50+ countries worldwide, the platform is integrated with all major hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and more. Through the Console Connect portal or via its API, users can find, purchase and access a broad range of home-grown and third party software solutions. For more information visit www.consoleconnect.com.

