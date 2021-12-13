"FOOD & WINE Classic Insider" Launches Offering New Ways To Experience The Ultimate Epicurean Event New Subscription Service Provides Access to Exclusive All-Star Cooking Demonstrations and Wine Seminars, Plus Special Pre-Sale Opportunities for FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen Tickets

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's FOOD & WINE introduces "FOOD & WINE Classic Insider," a subscription service that offers consumers exclusive access to FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen videos featuring demonstrations and seminars from some of the world's best chefs, cooks and wine experts, as well as special advance purchase opportunities for tickets for the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen. Subscriptions to the "FOOD & WINE Classic Insider" are available for $99 per year at https://www.magazines.com/food-wine-classic-insider.

"FOOD & WINE Classic Insider" launches with 20-plus hours of never-been-released video content from the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 2021 including 14 cooking demonstrations led by Guy Fieri, Martha Stewart, Carla Hall, Maneet Chauhan, Kwame Onwuachi, Brooke Williamson, Rodney Scott, Melissa King, Andrew Zimmern and more, as well as 10 wine seminars hosted by Ray Isle, Bobby Stuckey, Alpana Singh, Ariel Arce and Mark Oldman, among others. To see the full list of talent, as well as more information about the individual demonstrations, visit https://www.foodandwine.com/insiders/welcome-to-food-wine-classic-insiders. The collection of demonstrations and seminar content available to members will continue to grow as more video is added following upcoming events.

Members of "FOOD & WINE Classic Insider" will have a special opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets* to the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 2022 set to take place June 17 – 19. The pre-sale for "FOOD & WINE Classic Insider" members for this year's event will begin on January 12.

Tom Bair, VP/Publisher of FOOD & WINE, said, "The next best thing to being on the ground at the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen is getting access to the candid, smart and entertaining presentations hosted by the amazing talent who were there—it's a tremendous opportunity to learn from some of the top experts in their fields. We're excited to create more ways for people to enjoy the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen—and to provide perks for those who can't get enough of this singular event."

For more on the "FOOD & WINE Classic Insider" program, see here.

*Subject to availability. Pre-sale is available on a first come first serve basis.

