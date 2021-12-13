Scorpion Named 2021 Best Company To Work For By Utah Business Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, today announced it has been named a "Best Company to Work For" by Utah Business Magazine.

"After recently moving our headquarters to the thriving technology hub near Salt Lake City, it is an honor to receive such a warm welcome from the community and our employees," said Scorpion CEO Dan Street. "We are thrilled to be recognized as a leading company to work for in Utah. I'm proud to be a part of this team, and remain committed to making each of our employees feel welcomed, supported and valued."

Utah Business Magazine utilizes a rigorous vetting process to determine the winners of its Best Company To Work For award. Using Qualtrics survey technology, employees provided anonymous feedback about flexibility, pay equity, vacation, benefits, management, and more. Feedback was then ranked and compared with other companies to ultimately determine winners.

"We strive to support our employees, and are humbled to receive this distinction as a result of their feedback," said Scorpion COO Raj Ramanan. "Through the turbulence of the last few years, it has been our priority to build a culture that supports employees and their families, so they can continue making the powerful contributions that allow us to provide exceptional service to our customers."

Scorpion will be recognized with other Best Company to Work For winners at an awards luncheon on December 15, 2021, at the Grand America Hotel.

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and deliver experiences their customers will love. Scorpion puts SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more to work for local businesses. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise committed to customers' success and ready to do whatever it takes to help them reach their goals.

Scorpion is Headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/ .

