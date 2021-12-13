StrikeX Reveals Their Upcoming Wallet, And it's a Game Changer!

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A UK based Blockchain technology company by the name of StrikeX Technologies Limited is looking to transform the retail trading landscape with their range of next-generation products.

StrikeX Wallet Preview (PRNewsfoto/StrikeX Technologies Limited)

StrikeX have their own utility token $STRX, this token functions as the native currency supporting the entire StrikeX ecosystem which includes TradeStrike Lite, the first iteration of their decentralised exchange that launched earlier this year.

The project is currently working on their mobile StrikeX Crypto wallet and hope to deliver in Q1/Q2 of 2022, this app will allow all holders of StrikeX's native token to track the progress of their portfolio.

In the latest AMA presented by StrikeX they unveiled a preview of their intuitive StrikeX Crypto wallet packed full of never-seen-before features such as extensive portfolio and market tracking. Initially the crypto wallet will only interact with tokens on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Network however the StrikeX team will be implementing cross-chain compatibility further on down the line. Tokens from other chains will still be trackable, meaning users will still be able to access any information regarding their favourite token whenever they need it.

Through the well-designed yet simple to use interface users can also view important details such as their crypto wallet balance (total or separate wallets), custom notifications such as buys, sells and custom price alerts. It will also be possible to acquire cryptocurrencies directly through the StrikeX Crypto wallet in a manner that creates a stress-free experience for everyone, what is extremely important to note is that it will be possible to sell your cryptocurrency for fiat currencies and make withdrawals to your bank account through the very same feature.

One of StrikeX's main goals is to make retail trading and investing available to everyone no matter where they may be or what level of experience they have, in order to achieve that they are creating platforms to put the power in your hands. The StrikeX Crypto wallet is just on the horizon and is already looking like a serious competitor given its comprehensive list of features designed to revolutionise the world of retail investing, be sure to keep up to date with StrikeX news and updates on the channels below.

Useful links:

Website: https://strikex.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/strikexofficial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/tradestrike

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strikex_official/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tradestrike

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ_gCf9-Tnr7JeoFiSkl7SQ

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StrikeX Technologies Limited