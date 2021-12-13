WOWorks Continues Partnership with The GIANT Company with Four New Locations, Including a Co-Branded Restaurant Concept Parent Company of Good-For-You Restaurant Franchises Introduces Two New Saladworks and Frutta Bowls Co-Branded Restaurants Inside Popular Grocery Store Chain

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the parent company of good-for-you restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek, is continuing its strong partnership with The GIANT Company with plans to open four new locations which include two Saladworks and Frutta Bowls co-branded restaurant store-within-a-store locations.

WOWorks

Just recently, WOWorks opened a new co-branded Saladworks and Frutta Bowls location on November 12 inside the GIANT located at 2201 Cottman Avenue in Philadelphia. A second co-branded Saladworks and Frutta Bowls location opened at a newly remodeled GIANT at 7150 Hamilton Blvd. in Trexlertown, PA, on November 22. In addition, a new Saladworks location opened on November 29 in the newly remodeled GIANT store on 2300 Linglestown Rd. in Harrisburg.

"We are thrilled to launch this Saladworks and Frutta Bowls co-branded restaurant inside GIANT, as this showcases how we can open our two great healthy-halo brands together needing only 200 square feet – a perfectly sized restaurant for grocery stores," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "This grocery store model is gaining traction because they are quicker to build out and open, have attractive back-end efficiencies, and give customers more menu options covering all dayparts to help increase store foot-traffic."

This introduction of the Saladworks and Frutta Bowls co-branded model is part of WOWorks store-within-a-store growth strategy focused on opening multiple restaurant brands together in non-traditional locations with design and buildout flexibility and greater efficiencies due to shared back-end operations and equipment.

On December 10, WOWorks will also open its first franchisee owned store-within-a-store Frutta Bowls location in the GIANT at 4377 Swamp Road Doylestown, PA. Jordan Rideout and Curtis High are owners of eight Saladworks locations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware, and this will be their first Frutta Bowls restaurant and first store-within-a-store location. "We are excited to offer GIANT customers' Frutta Bowls' menu of fresh healthy smoothies, bowls and bites," said Jordan Rideout, co-owner of Frutta Bowls at the GIANT store in Doylestown.

WOWorks is actively seeking qualified franchise partners interested in multi-unit and single-unit ownership, preferably individuals with business experience and/or franchise experience, and a passion for serving guests. For more information about owning a WOWorks franchise or co-branded franchise restaurant, https://franchise.saladworks.com/ and https://franchise.fruttabowls.com/.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

ABOUT SALADWORKS:

Founded in 1986, Saladworks is the nation's leading fast-casual create-your-own salad destination, with over 160 locations across 25 states and two countries. Part of the WOWorks family of brands, Saladworks encourages guests to be original, giving them the option to choose from salads, warm grain bowls or wraps, along with an endless array of fresh vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Ranked #7 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2021, Saladworks has been delivering the most original and incredible salad experience to guests for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.saladworks.com.

ABOUT FRUTTA BOWLS

Founded in 2016 to fulfill a need for fresh and flavorful plant-centric dining options, Frutta Bowls has since grown from its original location in Freehold, New Jersey to more than 30 locations. From Acai to Zinc, Frutta Bowls uses only the freshest, ripest and most flavorful plant-based, whole-food ingredients featured in customizable bowls and smoothies, as well as toasts and protein bites. For more information, visit www.fruttabowls.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saladworks