Perimeter Solutions Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Listed on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PRM" on November 9, 2021
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago

CLAYTON, Miss., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a global solutions provider for the fire safety and oil additives industries, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"We are delighted to share our first financial results as a public company," said CEO Edward Goldberg. "Our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA grew double digits, in Fire Safety, in both the third quarter and year-to-date periods. Most importantly, we delivered on our commitment to support our customers efforts, 100% of the time, to save lives, property, and the environment. In addition, we successfully qualified and launched Phos-Chek Fortify, our new durable retardant product designed for the Prevention and Protection market. We believe Fortify is a game changer, providing season long protection for both fire prevention and fire protection." Mr. Goldberg added "Oil Additives Adjusted EBITDA declined in the third quarter, primarily due to higher material and transportation costs during the period. We fully expect to pass through these costs, with margin recovery already underway in the fourth quarter, and our expectations for the segment unchanged."

Third Quarter 2021 Results

  • Net sales increased 12% to $195.4 million during the third quarter, as compared to $174.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Net income during the third quarter was $52.0 million, or $0.98 per share, a decline of $0.6 million from $52.6 million, or $0.99 per share, for the same period of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $100.4 million during the third quarter, as compared to $92.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Year-to-Date Results

  • Net sales increased 12% to $316.5 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $283.8 million in the prior-year period.
  • Net income during the year-to-date period was $29.6 million, or $0.56 per share, a decline of $0.9 million from $30.5 million, or $0.58 per share, for the same period of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $134.6 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $120.0 million in the prior-year period.

Conference Call and Webcast

Perimeter management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 to discuss third quarter 2021 operating results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9764 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8551 (toll).

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Perimeter's website (https://www.perimeter-solutions.com/en/), accessed under the Investor Relations link. The webcast link will be made available on the Company's website prior to the start of the call within the News & Events section of the Investor Relations website.

A slide presentation will also be available for reference during the conference call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll). The telephonic replay will be available until January 13, 2022.

About Perimeter

Perimeter is a leading global solutions provider for the fire safety and oil additives industries. The Fire Safety business is a formulator and manufacturer of fire management products that help our customers combat various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and other types of fires. Our Fire Safety business also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world. Our wildfire retardant products are the only qualified products for use by the USDA Forest Service.

Perimeter's Oil Additives business provides high quality P2S5 primarily used in the preparation of ZDDP-based lubricant additives for critical engine anti-wear solutions. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications.

Forward-looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release, as well as other information provided from time to time by Perimeter Solutions, SA. or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give Perimeter's current expectations and projections relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "confident," "may," "should," "can have," "likely," "future," "optimistic" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Perimeter's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed within the Risk Factors section of the Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Should one or more of the risk factors or uncertainties materialize, Perimeter's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in any forward-looking statements. In the current environment, some of the risk factors have materialized and may or will continue to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause actual results to vary from these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Perimeter Solutions, SA.

CONTACT:
ir@perimeter-solutions.com  

SK INVICTUS INTERMEDIATE, S. À R.L. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income


(in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended
September 30,

Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net sales

$       195,414

$       174,259

$       316,460

$       283,758

Cost of goods sold

86,081

76,264

159,895

145,704

Gross profit

109,333

97,995

156,565

138,054

Operating expenses:





Selling, general, and administrative

15,333

8,845

42,544

26,579

Amortization expense

13,276

12,836

39,818

38,264

Other operating expense

313

360

1,066

1,051

Total operating expenses

28,922

22,041

83,428

65,894

Operating income

80,411

75,954

73,137

72,160

Other expense:





Interest expense—net

8,065

9,244

23,951

33,494

Loss on contingent earnout

2,763

Unrealized foreign currency (gain) loss

1,634

(2,615)

3,892

(2,768)

Other (income) expense—net

66

(271)

(252)

(351)

Total other expenses, net

9,765

6,358

30,354

30,375

Income before income taxes

70,646

69,596

42,783

41,785

Income tax expense

(18,637)

(16,966)

(13,151)

(11,242)

Net income

52,009

52,630

29,632

30,543

Other comprehensive income:





Foreign translation adjustments

(2,020)

2,209

(2,424)

(1,234)

Total comprehensive income

$        49,989

$        54,839

$        27,208

$        29,309






Net income per share:





Basic

$               0.98

$               0.99

$               0.56

$               0.58

Diluted

$               0.98

$               0.99

$               0.56

$               0.58

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:





Basic

53,045,510

53,045,510

53,045,510

53,045,510

Diluted

53,045,510

53,045,510

53,045,510

53,045,510

SK INVICTUS INTERMEDIATE, S. À R.L. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)



As of
September 30, 2021

As of
December 31, 2020


(unaudited)


Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$                     39,581

$                     22,478

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
of $987 and $1,044 as of September 30, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively

97,107

28,896

Inventories (1)

64,792

58,784

Income tax receivable

11,457

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,973

11,406

Total current assets

209,453

133,021

Property, plant, and equipment—net

48,496

48,235

Goodwill

486,375

482,041

Customer lists—net

271,390

304,308

Existing technology and patents—net

126,967

135,928

Other intangible assets—net

33,232

33,464

Other assets

863

1,209

Total assets

$                1,176,776

$                1,138,206

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

$                       5,610

$                       6,723

Accounts payable

22,840

9,869

Deferred revenue

1,117

286

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

21,296

16,045

Total current liabilities

50,863

32,923

Long-term debt, less current portion, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

679,540

680,548

Deferred income taxes

106,792

112,162

Other liabilities

20,951

21,151

Total liabilities

$                   858,146

$                   846,784

Commitments and contingencies



Shareholders' equity:



Common stock, $1 par value per share; 53,045,510 shares
authorized as of September 30, 2021 and December 31,
2020; 53,045,510 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

53,046

53,046

Additional paid-in capital

289,344

289,344

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,598)

(3,174)

Accumulated deficit

(18,162)

(47,794)

Total shareholders' equity

318,630

291,422

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                1,176,776

$                1,138,206



(1) 

Amounts include $542 and $2,505 of inventory purchased from the former owners of the original Invictus business as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

SK INVICTUS INTERMEDIATE, S. À R.L. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)



As of
September 30, 2021

As of
September 30, 2020


(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income

$                       29,632

$                       30,543

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:



    Depreciation and amortization expense

45,593

43,371

Deferred income taxes

(5,195)

(6,884)

Amortization of deferred financing costs

2,432

2,649

Loss on contingent earnout

2,763

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:



Accounts receivable

(68,211)

(65,763)

Inventories

(5,554)

15,529

Income tax receivable

11,457

6,528

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,104

(2,490)

Other assets

346

592

Accounts payable,

12,971

(1,613)

Deferred revenue

831

831

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,448

7,831

Other liabilities

(200)

576

Net cash provided by operating activities

32,417

31,700

Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment

(5,149)

(5,695)

Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired

(7,464)

(1,970)

Net cash used in investing activities

(12,613)

(7,665)

Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from revolving credit facility

19,500

72,100

Repayments of revolving credit facility

(19,500)

(93,700)

Repayment of long-term debt

(4,211)

(4,208)

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,211)

(25,808)

Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents

1,510

(3,381)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

17,103

(5,154)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year

22,478

9,822

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of year

$                     39,581

$                       4,668




Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:



Cash paid for interest

$                       21,502

$                       37,877

Cash paid for income taxes

7,092

4,885

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner and on a segment basis. These items may include operational restructuring charges, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency translation, loss on contingent earnout, deferred future payments, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. Management fees also are excluded from the Company's calculation of adjusted EBITDA as these fees relate to the services provided by SK Capital Partners IV-A, L.P. and SK Capital Partners IV-B, L.P (collectively, the "Sponsor") when acting in a management capacity on strategic and other non-operational matters and do not represent expenses incurred in the normal course of our operations. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by sales. To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter provides a summary to show the computation of adjusted EBITDA, and reconciliation to net income, taking into account certain charges and gains that were recognized during the periods presented.


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

$         52,009

$         52,630

$         29,632

$         30,543

Income tax expense

18,637

16,966

13,151

11,242

Depreciation and amortization

15,212

14,592

45,593

43,371

Interest and financing expense

8,065

9,244

23,951

33,494

Restructuring charges (a)

3,855

445

12,805

690

Loss on contingent earnout (b)

2,763

Management fees (c)

313

344

937

969

Deferred future payments (d)

625

625

1,875

2,500

Unrealized foreign currency (gain)
loss

1,634

(2,615)

3,892

(2,768)

Adjusted EBITDA

$       100,350

$         92,231

$       134,599

$       120,041

Net Sales

$       195,414

$       174,259

$       316,460

$       283,758

Adjusted EBITDA margin

51%

53%

43%

42%



(a)      

Adjustment to reflect non-recurring expenses incurred related to business combination with Perimeter Solutions.

(b)      

Adjustment to reflect changes in contingent consideration to prior owners of LaderaTech, an acquired business in 2020.

(c)      

Adjustment to reflect fees pertaining to services provided by SK Capital Partners IV-A, L.P. and SK Capital Partners IV-B, L.P (collectively, the "Sponsor") when acting in a management capacity on strategic and other non-operational matters which do not represent expenses incurred in the normal course of our operations.

(d)      

Adjustment to reflect deferred compensation resulting from the Ironman Acquisition in 2019.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perimeter-solutions-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301443809.html

SOURCE Perimeter Solutions

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.