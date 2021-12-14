SOL: SASOL LIMITED- UPDATE ON SASOL SECUNDA'S OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Background

Shareholders are referred to Sasol's announcement published on the Stock Exchange News Service on 21 October 2021 relating to the production and sales performance metrics for the three months ended 30 September 2021.

In the announcement referred to above, the forecast production volumes for Secunda Operations (SO) for financial year 2022 were revised from 7,4 to 7,5 million tons to 7,3 to 7,4 million tons. This reduction was largely due to unforeseen delays during the September shutdown, interruption of power supply from Eskom, poor coal quality and other operational instabilities.

In that announcement, we set out the challenges experienced with the ramp-up of the mining integrated shift system (Fulco), operational stoppages due to safety incidents, poor coal quality and lower production volumes. The annualised production run-rate communicated was based on the performance from July to September 2021, our coal stockpile level as well as planned mining operational improvements which translated to our forecast 1 100 - 1 200 tons per continuous miner per shift (t/cm/s) mining productivity.

Update on operational performance

As of 13 December 2021, the operational instabilities at SO have been largely resolved. We have seen significant improvements with gasifier and boiler availability in the Synfuels facility over the past three months.

During September 2021, we saw some measured improvements in coal quality, but after the end of October 2021, we encountered three major production impacts at Mining which resulted in more than 1 million tons of lost coal production.

The most significant safety incidents which occurred since October 2021 include a fire at our Shondoni mine (no fatalities), an underground water reservoir incident at our Bosjesspruit mine (3 fatalities), and a high wall failure at our Syferfontein mine (no fatalities). Collectively, these incidents contributed to just over 50% of the coal production shortfall.

Apart from these safety incidents, our operations were also negatively impacted by adverse weather conditions and some significant operational challenges. Furthermore, the Fulco ramp-up continues to be slower than expected. As a result, production run-rates decreased to below 1 000 t/cm/s and we had to utilise the coal stockpile which, as a result, decreased to below our targeted stock level. External coal supply from our long-standing commercial supplier was also interrupted as a result of wet weather, significantly impacting the supplier's ability to provide us with our contracted off-take quantity. The lower coal availability also hampered our ability to effectively blend coal, which resulted in lower yield rates in the gasification process at SO.

Although our efforts to improve SO's stability have yielded some positive results, our Mining business improvement efforts have not met our own targets. It is disappointing for all of us who have been working tirelessly at repositioning the company for a sustainable future, as well as pursuing the improvement benefits of Sasol 2.0.

Due to the lower than expected coal availability and coal quality, we have reduced SO production rates until such time that our mining productivity rates increase and we have rebuilt our coal stockpile to well above our threshold requirements. We are committed to gradually lift production rates as coal availability improves, while carefully monitoring the supply and demand balance. We will also supplement our production shortfall by purchasing coal on the open market. It is not possible to determine the shortfall at this point.

As a consequence, we have revised our forecast SO production volumes to 6,7 – 6,8 million tons for financial year 2022. Based on actual performance and our coal purchase strategy, we expect Mining operations to achieve an average productivity rate of between 950 to 1 040 t/cm/s for financial year 2022.

Our first objective is to ensure that we restore the integrity of the stockpile to a level of above ~1,2 million tons by the end of quarter 1 of calendar year 2022. Following this, we plan to gradually increase the pure gas loads through increased coal supply to SO in an effort to improve the run-rate. We are targeting a stockpile level of ~1,5 million tons and will further improve the gas loads for SO by quarter 2 of calendar year 2022. Improving the coal quality will take some time and we will update the market of our progress during the following months.

We acknowledge that we need to set ourselves up to approach financial year 2023 from a position of strength, supported by safe, stable and sustainable operations.

Actions going forward

The safety of our employees remains our top priority. In response to the tragic safety incidents within our mining business, we have embarked on a business wide assessment of the implementation effectiveness of our well-established safe working practices to prevent repeats of safety incidents.

We maintain our focus on safely improving productivity and coal quality at our Mining business. This includes the recent conclusion of an in-depth review of the effectiveness of the Fulco system, which will result in some adjustments to elements of the Fulco model. A dedicated task team is responsible for rolling out solutions and learnings throughout our mines as soon as possible.

We have also strengthened our management review system with additional leading and lagging indicators which are reviewed on a daily and weekly basis with appropriate escalation measures. An increased focus on our leadership training initiatives is in progress to embed the right behaviours, safety practices and culture at all levels.

We recognise that our production challenges may impact on our ability to supply customers. We are currently reviewing multiple options including different sources of supply to supplement our production shortfall where feasible.

A further update on our production and sales volume outlook will be provided when we publish our quarterly business performance metrics in January 2022.

