QBE North America Wins 5-Star Excellence Award for Professional and D&O Liability from Insurance Business America Second time in a row QBE has been chosen, based on IBA's broker survey

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America is honored to have earned for the second time in a row Insurance Business America's 5-Star Excellence Award for both Professional and Directors and Officers (also called "D&O" or "Management") Liability.

(PRNewsfoto/QBE North America)

To determine 5-Star status, IBA surveyed thousands of brokers within its network. Throughout the research process, carriers were measured on the strength of their relationships with brokers, ability to handle claims, underwriting expertise and most importantly, the strength of the individual products they provide.

"Companies today must confront rapidly evolving Professional and Management Liability risks due to a range of factors such as cyberattacks and increased regulatory action," said Danielle Librizzi, Head of Professional Liability within QBE North America's Financial Lines business. "To stay ahead of the changes, we work closely with our broker partners and focus on key industry segments to deliver risk solutions tailored to the unique needs of each customer."

Tom Kocaj, Head of Management Liability, Financial Lines, added, "The complexity and pace of change in Professional and Management Liability make expertise and teamwork critical for success. That's why many of our professionals have decades of experience in this space and we have a fully integrated operation across Underwriting, Product Development and Claims. It allows us to spot and respond to emerging risks quickly for our customers. We're excited to have the team's efforts acknowledged by the broker community through Insurance Business America's 5-Star Excellence Awards."

QBE North America's Financial Lines business includes Management and Professional Liability, Transactional Liability and Financial Institutions, and is part of QBE's broader Specialty & Commercial business.

About QBE

QBE North America is a global insurance leader focused on helping customers solve unique risks, so they can focus on what matters most. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2020 of $4.775 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe.com. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. QBE insurance companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard & Poor's. Additional information can be found at qbe.com/us, or follow QBE North America on Twitter @QBENorthAmerica.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QBE North America