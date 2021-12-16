Moore Kuehn Encourages NMMC, FLOW, ARNA, and GIIX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: NMMC)

North Mountain has agreed to merge with Corcentric. Under the proposed transaction, North Mountain shareholders will own only 12% of the combined company.

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE: FLOW)

FLOW has agreed to merge with Lone Star. Under the proposed transaction, FLOW shareholders will receive $86.50 in cash per share.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA)

Arena has agreed to merge with Pfizer. Under the proposed transaction, Arena shareholders will receive $100.00 in cash per share.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIIX)

Gores VIII has agreed to merge with Footprint. Under the proposed transaction, Gores VIII shareholders will receive 14.7% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

