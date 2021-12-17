Multifamily Leadership recognizes Zocalo Community Development as one of the Top 50 Best Places to Work Multifamily®

DENVER, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zocalo Community Development has ranked #10 in the nationwide Top 50 Best Places to Work Multifamily®. The annual list of "Best Places to Work Multifamily®" is published by Multifamily Leadership.

Zocalo Community Development's newest apartment community, Edit at River North, a 13-story development in Denver's popular River North neighborhood.

Zocalo Community Development is an award-winning real estate developer, general contractor, and full-service property management company in the Denver metro area. Their diverse portfolio includes affordable housing, active 55+ living, LEED- certified buildings, luxury high-rise apartments, and single family rental communities.

Since their first apartment development in 2009, Zocalo has carried the philosophy that real estate has the power to make communities stronger. Each Zocalo community strives to service the needs of not only its residents, but also the planet and the community at large. Within Zocalo communities you'll find amenities like public performing arts spaces, bike-share programs, curated art from local artists, and high-efficiency integrated piping systems. As the first developer to build a LEED-Certified apartment building in downtown Denver, Zocalo takes pride in finding unique and innovative ways to meet the needs of its customers.

But, according to Zocalo Community Development Chief Operating Officer, Susan Maxwell, what makes Zocalo truly remarkable is its employees.

"Our team members exemplify our core values, and the S.P.I.R.I.T of Zocalo. Their hearts of service are humbling to watch through their daily efforts. We value our employees greatly and take employee satisfaction seriously. It matters. ALOT. Thank you, Team Zocalo. Our team members are some of the most kind, hard-working, empathetic, and HAPPY top performers in the business."

The Multifamily Industry, serving apartments and their residents, contributes more than $3.4 trillion to the economy annually, supporting more than 17.5 million jobs. Not only do apartment homes drive jobs that strengthen local communities, individuals and families realize the value of renting as a smart choice in today's economy.

As CEOs and executive teams create culture and innovation around the resident experience, employee engagement is seen as a key driver to meet multiple challenges. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® program recognizes those who have established and consistently foster outstanding workplace environments.

The rigorous assessment process evaluated each company's employee policies and procedures as well as responses from the company's employees. The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the Multifamily Industry and attract new leaders to the industry.

