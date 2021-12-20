BrightTower Advises B2B Precision Demand Marketing Leader Integrate on its Majority Investment from Audax Private Equity

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrate, the leader in B2B Precision Demand Marketing ("PDM"), today announced a majority investment from Audax Private Equity.

BrightTower, a premier investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to Integrate in this transaction.

This strategic investment will allow Integrate to invest in building out the Demand Acceleration Platform ("DAP"), increase global expansion, and pursue new acquisition opportunities to accelerate growth.

This year, Integrate will achieve nearly 80% subscription ARR growth and exit with over 330 staff. Integrate was also named to the Inc. 5000 2021, a list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, was awarded the MarTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Overall MarTech solution," and was shortlisted as a SaaS Award finalist for Best SaaS Product for Sales and Marketing.

"Integrate has had an exceptional year of growth and we're excited to partner with Audax to continue building our market leading Precision Demand Marketing solution to help B2B marketers deliver a more precise, engaging, and connected omni-channel experience to their customers," said Jeremy Bloom, co-founder and CEO of Integrate. "Audax's resources and expertise in partnering with market leading companies to further accelerate growth and innovation provides us with the right opportunity to win the large market opportunity in front of us."

Integrate's mission is to become the platform of record for demand marketing by connecting the data, channels and technology to create intelligent buyer and account journeys, and deliver Precision Demand Marketing at scale. Its core offering is the Demand Acceleration Platform, which centralizes, connects, and elevates multichannel B2B buying experiences to accelerate demand and convert more leads to revenue. Integrate's DAP powers its Precision Demand, Precision Syndication, Precision Digital, and Precision Events solutions. In the past twelve months, Integrate has helped its B2B marketing customers process over fourteen million marketable and compliant leads through its governance engine, which amounts to over a half of billion dollars in collective pipeline.

"We've been very impressed with Integrate's team, technology, business trajectory, and market opportunity, and look forward to working to build upon their successes and fast-track their growth," said Tim Mack, Managing Director at Audax. "Audax's 'Buy & Build' approach invests in companies with market leading positions and sustainable competitive advantages, and we believe our partnership with Integrate will help drive transformational growth in today's new era of Precision Demand Marketing."

For more information, please visit Integrate's blog, "A New Chapter for Integrate: Doubling Down on Precision Demand Marketing."

About BrightTower

BrightTower is a premier investment banking and M&A advisory services firm specializing in software, tech-enabled marketing, business/IT services, and information. Primarily focused on accelerating the growth of tech-enabled, data-driven and subscription companies, BrightTower is helping support clients as they stay ahead of quickly evolving markets. Visit us on LinkedIn.

