EPES TRANSPORT SYSTEM DRIVERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 322

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Truck drivers for EPES Transport System in Chester, Va., have voted to join Teamsters Local 322 in Richmond. The 60 drivers work for the regional trucking company hauling everything from tobacco products to cat litter and paper products.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"The workers put together a letter to submit to management detailing their concerns about the poor working conditions. When the letter fell on deaf ears, we began to work with them," said Brian Peyton, President of Local 322. "We're happy to welcome these hardworking drivers to the Teamsters."

The tractor-trailer drivers do not receive overtime pay; have no sick days, which is of particular concern during a global pandemic; have not received any recent cost of living increases; and are not paid when the company is closed for holidays. The conditions have led to problems retaining drivers, putting more strain on the current drivers.

During the organizing campaign, the company held captive audience meetings with the workers in an effort to convince them not to form a union. However, the workers were determined. Only 72 days after they began their organizing drive, the workers had joined Local 322.

"We want to help these workers have a voice and a fair contract. They want to be heard and that's what we're going to make sure happens," said Dwayne Johnson, Local 322 organizer and Recording Secretary.

"I am not only proud to be among the newest members of Teamsters Local 322, but I am honored to be among those who helped lead the charge. Thank you, Dwayne Johnson, for teaching us and guiding us, for your tireless tenacity, your professionalism, honesty, and exemplification of what this organization truly is," said Patrick Olivier, Organizing Committee Member.

Teamsters Local 322 represents over 1,600 members. Visit www.facebook.com/teamsters322 for more information.

Contact:

Matt Maciejczak, (804) 321-0356

communications@teamsterslocal322.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamsters Local 322