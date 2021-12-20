Galway Holdings Announces Acquisition of Simatree Provides New Level of Consulting and Analytics Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galway Holdings ("Galway") today announced its acquisition of Virginia-based Simatree, a strategic advisory firm specializing in data, analytics, technology consultation and digital transformation. Fast-growing, Simatree has won multiple awards for its innovative and transformational digital and analytics solutions, founded by Patrick McCreesh, Wes Flores and Jay Williams, former NBA player and current television analyst.

"We couldn't be more excited to move forward with Patrick and the Simatree team with an aligned vision and mission to provide differentiated product and service offerings to our clients, carrier partners and strategic distribution relationships," said John Hahn Executive Chairman of Galway Holdings.

Additionally, access to capital from the private equity-backed Galway will allow Simatree to explore creative opportunities for growth. Galway's recent acquisition of MAI Capital Management complements the Simatree acquisition.

Simatree will add value to the Galway Holdings' companies by defining and executing transformative programs that modernize the industry to accelerate the demand for change in the insurance and wealth management industries. Simatree will continue to work collaboratively with Derek Thomas (President of Galway Strategic Solutions) and the Galway Strategic Solutions team as they advance internal/external ecosystem business and digital transformation efforts. Current partnering efforts include digitization of the growing EPIC small to medium enterprise and personal lines portfolio.

Patrick McCreesh noted, "I'm looking forward to continued success as part of Galway Holdings. The relationship with Galway continues to provide deep expertise in financial services and insurance that allow us to build better solutions for the market."

Jay Williams has been engaged in the wealth management platforms at Galway and notes, "Galway provides high-net-worth individuals and family offices with complete financial planning/management and risk management for a natural alignment with how these individuals approach their lives. The client experience of having a cohesive approach is profoundly uncommon today."

About Simatree

Simatree is an advisory practice that blends a unique mix of technical prowess with people-focused service to achieve data-driven change. They harness the strengths of exceptional people to help clients transform their organization and build modern solutions. Visit https://www.simatree1.com/.

About Galway Holdings

Galway Holdings, LP is a financial services distribution company. It includes EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants and a diversified brokerage distribution and underwriting platform, with a focus towards data analytics, technology transformation, and innovative risk sharing solutions.

About Galway Strategic Solutions

Galway Strategic Solutions is dedicated to driving innovation and ROI through strategic consulting, advisory, business and digital transformation. Its core mission is to create value by optimizing organic growth, inorganic growth and unique investment opportunities on behalf of Galway Holdings.

About MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management, LLC is a fee-based registered investment adviser and wealth management firm, which provides comprehensive investment management and planning services to high-net-worth individuals, families and athletes. Visit https://mai.capital/.

