InventHelp Inventor Develops Critter Guard (CCT-4547)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As wildlife removal professionals, we realize how easy it is for animals to enter into attics through power roof vents," said inventors from Cleves, Ohio. "This inspired us to develop a means to prevent and resolve this problem."

They developed the patent-pending CRITTER OMITTER as an easy to install and use means to prevent wildlife from entering powered roof vents. This invention features a simple and convenient design that does not require alteration to roofing materials or penetration into the shingles. Additionally, it would save money by eliminating damage to the attic, wiring or drywall.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4547, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

