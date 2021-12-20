InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Razor (CCP-1662)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a barber I often bend razor blades when attempting to create perfect arch lines," said one of the inventors from Joliet, Ill. "This inspired me to develop a better means to create intricate edging, lineups and graphics."

They developed the PRB OFFICAL RAZOR BLADE to offer a quick and efficient means to trim around the curved areas of the head and face. This multi-functional invention saves valuable time and energy by creating crisp lines and edging as well as graphics. Additionally, it is lightweight, compact and portable.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCP-1662, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

