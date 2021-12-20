Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results from Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 and Provides Corporate Update

HUMACAO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or "Company"), a hardware-enabled software provider to the drone industry, reports its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021 and provides a business update.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021 were approximately $1.9 million , compared to approximately $428,000 for the same period in 2020, representing an increase of more than 300%



Adjusted Net loss for the quarter ended October 31, 2021 , which excludes non-cash expenses, primarily related to stock-based compensation, was approximately $3 million , as compared to an adjusted net loss of approximately $640,000 for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020



Cash and investments were approximately $60 million as of October 31, 2021

Recent Corporate Highlights:

Closed the acquisitions of Teal Drones



Passage of Infrastructure Bill Should Benefit Drone Industry



Teal Opens new Manufacturing Facility in Salt Lake City, Utah



Skypersonic awarded contract with NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration)

"We made significant corporate progress on several fronts in our fiscal second quarter and saw record revenue that grew 336% year-over-year and 33% quarter-over-quarter. Closing the acquisition of Teal Drones was a critical milestone for the Company and allows for expansion into the military segment," commented Red Cat CEO Jeff Thompson. "The successful integration of Teal Drones and its recent move into a larger manufacturing facility will be instrumental in our success going forward and allow us to execute on a number of larger Department of Defense contracts we are pursuing in our expanding sales funnel. Moreover, beginning in January, we expect to generate at least $1 million in monthly revenue from drone production at Teal to satisfy existing orders and envision revenue growth accelerating in the first half of calendar 2022 based on our current contracts alone. Any additionally announced contracts would be additive to our current outlook.

"We believe the recently passed federal infrastructure bill, which has $280 billion in earmarked funds to provide inspection services on railways, roads, bridges, and electrical grid maintenance will also provide opportunities for U.S.-based drone manufacturers like Red Cat. Our Skypersonic segment is well-positioned to provide efficient and reliable inspection and surveillance services that are needed in identifying weak links in our country's infrastructure," added Mr. Thompson.

"The second quarter represents our sixth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and we are confident in our ability to continue that trend going forward," stated Joseph Hernon, Chief Financial Officer. "Our increased cash burn during the second quarter primarily related to investments in inventory and manufacturing capacity at Teal Drones which we expect to drive revenue growth during calendar year 2022."

Conference Call Today

Jeff Thompson, CEO and Joseph Hernon, CFO will also host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, December 20 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Red Cat Holdings, Inc. conference call. Participants can also pre-register for this event using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10162620/f045cd851c

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10162620/f045cd851c .

The webcast replay will be available until March 20, 2022 and can be accessed through the above link or on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will be available until January 3, 2022, by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 2436462.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat provides drone-based products, services, and solutions through its five subsidiaries and services the enterprise, military, and consumer markets. Teal Drones is a leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and its Golden Eagle is one of only five drones approved by the Department of Defense for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. Skypersonic's technology enables drones to complete inspection services in locations where GPS is not available, yet still record and transmit data even while being operated from thousands of miles away. Fat Shark is a leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles. Rotor Riot, LLC is a reseller of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace. Red Cat Propware is developing a Software-as-a-Solution ("SaaS") platform to provide drone flight data analytics and storage, as well as diagnostic products and services. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

CORE IR

Phone: (516) 222-2560

E-mail: Investors@redcat.red

Website: https://www.redcatholdings.com/

RED CAT HOLDINGS Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



October 31,

April 30,

2021

2021 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,559,758

$ 277,347 Investments 48,122,657

- Inventory, including deposits 3,817,913

841,011 Intangible assets, including goodwill 28,029,268

10,049,502 Operating lease right-of-use assets 548,641

- Other 1,295,904

525,505 TOTAL ASSETS 93,374,141

11,693,365















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,989,080

1,202,049 Debt obligations 2,769,769

269,045 Due to related party 144,628

2,143,209 Operating lease liabilities 559,528

- Warrant derivative liability 2,376,565

2,812,767 Total Liabilities 7,839,570

6,427,070







Stockholders' Equity





Stockholders' capital 105,641,281

21,076,223 Accumulated deficit (20,106,710)

(15,809,928) Total Stockholders' Equity 85,534,571

5,266,295 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 93,374,141

$ 11,693,365

RED CAT HOLDINGS Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





Three months ended October 31,

Six months ended October 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Revenues

$ 1,863,239

$ 427,807

$ 3,259,990

$ 976,089

















Cost of goods sold

1,710,657

328,756

3,005,004

774,888

















Gross Margin

152,582

99,051

254,986

201,201

















Operating Expenses















Operations

283,249

120,210

460,112

206,756 Research and development

493,441

86,614

737,695

173,924 Sales and marketing

185,385

24,679

286,018

48,815 General and administrative

1,050,708

250,378

1,926,888

430,719 Stock based compensation

899,937

107,061

1,284,023

214,122 Total operating expenses

2,912,720

588,942

4,694,736

1,074,336 Operating loss

(2,760,138)

(489,891)

(4,439,750)

(873,135)

















Other Expense (Income)

(19,537)

232,390

(141,377)

232,390

















Net loss

($2,740,601)

($722,281)

($4,298,373)

($1,105,525)

















Loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.05)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.05)

















Weighted average shares outstanding -















basic and diluted

52,147,541

20,241,390

43,110,884

20,126,241

RED CAT HOLDINGS Condensed Consolidated Cash Flows Statements (Unaudited)



Six months ended October 31,

2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





Net loss $ (4,298,373)

$ (1,105,525) Non-cash expenses 1,299,468

464,913 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (5,570,193)

72,160 Net cash used in operating activities (8,569,098)

(568,452)







Net cash provided by investing activities 24,866

-







Cash Flows from Financing Activities





Purchases of investments, net (48,122,657)

- Purchases of property and equipment (30,147)

- (Payments) proceeds of debt obligations (2,187,346)

231,849 Proceeds from convertible debentures -

580,000 Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 70,165,202

- Net cash provided by financing activities 19,825,052

811,849







Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash 1,591

-







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 11,282,411

243,397 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 277,347

236,668 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 11,559,758

480,065 Investments 48,122,657

- Total cash and investments $ 59,682,415

$ 480,065

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



We have presented a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure in this earnings release. We believe that this supplemental information is useful to investors because it allows for an evaluation of the company with a focus on the performance of its core operations, including more meaningful comparisons of financial results to historical periods. Adjusted Net Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes non-cash expenses, primarily related to derivatives and stock-based compensation. Our executive management team uses these same non-GAAP measures internally to assess the ongoing performance of the company.

Below is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss to GAAP net loss for the 6 months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020:

RED CAT HOLDINGS Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss (Unaudited)





Six months ended October 31,



2021

2020









Net loss

$ (4,298,373)

$ (1,105,525) Adjustments for non-cash expenses:







Stock based compensation

1,284,023

214,122 Common stock issued for services

250,400

- Amortization of intangible assets

32,651

- Depreciation

5,455

- Change in fair value of derivative liability

(273,061)

83,803 Amortization of debt discount

-

18,401 Derivative expense

-

148,587









Adjusted Net loss

$ (2,998,905)

$ (640,612)

