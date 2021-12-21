ALKALI FINTECH LLC BREAKS BOUNDARIES WITH GEN Z TARGETED ETF (NASDAQ: ZGEN)

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkali Fintech LLC, founded by a Generation Z team, announced Thursday, December 16th, the launch of The Generation Z Exchange Traded Fund on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker ZGEN. ZGEN is the first ETF created for Generation Z. The ETF invests in future-focused companies that align with Generation Z. An ETF is a portfolio of stocks or an index that trades as a single share on an exchange like a stock. The most commonly referenced stock index is the S&P 500 index.

Alkali's mission is to create a movement to motivate younger generations to start investing earlier to build future financial security. Alkali is creating engaging financial education and relatable investments for young investors who are currently under-served, under-educated, and under-represented in the financial markets. With its 2.5 billion members and $40 trillion in projected annual earnings1, we see Generation Z becoming the leading economic force on the planet within ten years.

Alkali was founded by Julian Feder, 18. "In the past, people didn't start investing until they were 30, 40, or older. Why can't we start at 16? Imagine what my generation will look like in twenty years if we start investing now!" Feder added, "Amazingly, the markets lack investments that are diversified and relatable to my generation. ZGEN fills this gap."

Eitan Prins-Trachtenberg, 17, co-founder, "The launch of ZGEN shows that people of any age can be leaders in their space. With ZGEN, we hope to provide the resources, education, and confidence for the next generation of investors to achieve financial security. Our ultimate goal is for ZGEN to become the defining index of our generation just like the S&P 500 was for our grandparents' and parents' generations."

The team's other members include Tyler Shwachman, 23; Emma Nygren, 19; Chaerim Park, 22; and Bryce Todd, 22.

The ETF invests in U.S-listed equities that had their initial public offering after January 1, 1997, the beginning of Generation Z. Alkali scores companies based on their alignment with Generation Z across the following four factors: innovation, customer focus, disruptiveness, and values. ZGEN invests in industries that will define the future, including the metaverse, sustainable energy, digitalization, agtech, blockchain, and democratized education. The portfolio is comprised of 50 stocks whose top ten holdings include Snap, Roblox, Coursera, Tesla, Shopify, Enphase, Duolingo, Square, Coinbase, and Unity. The ETF is initially constructed to have a price of $25 per share.

About Alkali: Alkali Fintech LLC is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Founded by Julian Feder, Alkali provides financial access and education to members of Generation Z, who are underserved and underrepresented within the financial world. With 2.5 billion members, Generation Z is an economic powerhouse, projected to be the highest-earning generation in less than ten years, earning over $40 trillion annually. In addition to launching ZGEN, Alkali is developing crypto products and innovative financial products for under-represented populations. For more information, please visit www.genz-invest.com.

Investments involve risk and principal loss is possible. The Fund is new with no operating history to evaluate. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Gen Z consumer preferences may be affected by changes in consumers' disposable income, social trends and marketing campaigns. These preferences may fall out of favor or differ from the general stock market, which may cause the Fund's performance to trail the overall equity markets. Applying Gen Z Scores to the investment process may exclude securities for non-investment reasons and therefore the Fund may forgo some market opportunities which could cause it to under-perform.

The Fund may invest in companies that have recently completed an IPO (initial public offering) or are derived from a de-SPAC business combination (a transaction involving a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company that merges with a target company, with the result that the company becomes publicly traded) These companies may be unseasoned and lack a trading history, a track record of reporting and research coverage and thus are often subject to extreme price volatility, liquidity issues and speculative trading.

Disruptive companies are defined as innovative and developing technologies to displace older technologies or create new markets. Companies that develop disruptive technologies may face intense competition and be sensitive to economic, political, and theme risks.

Agtech is an application of techniques that look to increase production, increase efficiency and reduce costs of current agriculture processes.

Blockchain is a system of recording information in a way that makes it difficult to change the system. A blockchain is a digital ledger of transactions that records the provenance of a digital asset.

Metaverse is a combination of multiple elements of technology, including virtual reality, augmented reality and video where users "live" within a digital universe.

Investors should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. This and other important information is contained in the prospectus, which may be obtained at www.genz-etf.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services LLC. The fund's investment advisor is Empowered Funds, LLC, which is doing business as Alpha Architect. The Fund's investment subadvisor is Alkali Fintech LLC.

