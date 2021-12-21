ASOP Global Endorses DRUGS Act Aimed at Protecting American Consumers from Dangerous, Fake, and Illegal Drug Sales Online

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global) strongly supports S.3399, the Domain Reform for Unlawful druG Sellers Act (DRUGS Act). This bipartisan legislation co-sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) will protect patients from dangerous drugs peddled by bad actors who prey on consumers' false sense of security when purchasing medications online. The DRUGS Act holds domain name registrars and registries accountable by requiring them to take down websites that openly and illegally offer prescription medicines and controlled substances.

The Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies logo

ASOP Global supports the swift passage of online consumer patient safety legislation, the DRUGS Act.

"We know that consumers want the convenience and cost savings that purchasing medicine online promises, but all online pharmacies are not created equal. The vast majority of websites selling drugs worldwide operate illegally, often masquerading as 'Canadian pharmacies,'" said Libby Baney, Partner at Faegre Drinker LLP and Senior Advisor to ASOP Global. "The DRUGS Act closes a loophole in the wild west of the web that has made it too easy for too long for digital drug dealers to sell counterfeit, misbranded, unapproved, and even deadly drugs online."

Nearly half of Americans falsely believe that the FDA or state regulators have approved all websites offering health care services online. The DRUGS Act gives FDA, state regulators, and other trusted notifiers powerful new tools to protect Americans from illegal online drug sellers.

"It isn't just tech-savvy twentysomethings buying medication online. The COVID-19 pandemic has our parents and grandparents shopping virtually for everything, including their prescriptions," said Ilisa Bernstein, Senior Vice President, Pharmacy Practice & Government Affairs, the American Pharmacists Association, and former Deputy Director of FDA's Office of Compliance, Center for Drug Evaluation & Research. "We need Congress to help stop illegal drug websites in order to ensure that seniors and other patients can shop safely at legitimate online pharmacies."

The introduction of the DRUGS Act marks a major milestone towards a safer internet for patients, building off the success of an FDA and Department of Commerce "Trusted Notifier Pilot," that identified and suspended domain names used for illegal opioid sales. ASOP Global applauds Sens. Rubio and Klobuchar for their commitment to online patient safety and urges Congress to pass the DRUGS Act.

Visit ASOP Global's website for help identifying legal, legitimate online pharmacies and other resources to help consumers stay safe and save money when buying medicine online.

ABOUT ASOP GLOBAL

The Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global), a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. with activities in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, is dedicated to protecting consumers around the world, ensuring safe access to medications, and combating illegal online drug sellers.

The DRUGS Act will protect American consumers from dangerous, fake, and illegal drug sales online.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global)