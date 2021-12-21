Blockchain.com Launches Crypto Trading in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain.com , the world's oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency platform, announced the arrival of crypto trading for the nearly three million residents of Kansas. The Blockchain.com Wallet and Exchange are now available to all residents, demonstrating the company's continued dedication to expand crypto access across the United States. After launch, daily transacting users spiked more than 200%, showing demand for crypto trading within the Sunflower State.

Today's announcement follows a slew of recent product launches across Iowa, Michigan, Oklahoma, South Dakota, North Dakota, and most recently, Georgia. Available now in more than 30 states, the Blockchain.com Exchange is actively working to obtain individual license approvals to bring product availability to all U.S. residents. The Blockchain.com Wallet is already available in all 50 states.

Crypto trading on Blockchain.com will usher in increased financial freedom and earning potential for the three million residents across the state of Kansas. In addition to trading, the remote-first company is also hiring for roles across sales, customer success, people operations, legal, engineering, finance, operations, and more. All open positions can be found at Blockchain.com/Careers .

"We're bringing crypto access into the very heart of the United States," said Brooks Wallace, Blockchain.com Head of Communications. "With the popularity of bitcoin ATMs growing throughout the state, Kansas residents have shown a real interest in embracing crypto and we look forward to being their trusted partner. Anyone interested in building the future of finance from the Sunflower State should explore our remote job offerings. It's not too late to be early to crypto."

With a $5.2B valuation and more than $1.5B of revenue in 2021, Blockchain.com's growth has reached an inflection point. In addition to its brokerage, the company also houses a growing Institutional Markets business. With more than 37 million verified accounts and 79 million wallets in more than 200 countries, Blockchain.com allows users to monitor, buy, sell, trade, and store crypto using a non-custodial Wallet, lightning fast Exchange, and renowned blockchain Explorer.

Blockchain.com is connecting the world to the future of finance. The London and Miami-based company, with an international team spread across the world, is the most trusted and fastest growing crypto company, helping millions across the globe safely access cryptocurrency. Venture backed since 2014, Blockchain.com has raised $537M of equity capital most recently at a $5.2B valuation. Visit Blockchain.com for more info, follow us on Twitter @blockchain, check out The Blockchain.com Podcast, and read our blog for the latest company news.

