The Jordan Company Announces $5 Billion Final Close of Resolute V, Largest Fund in the Firm's History Resolute V Closed Above $4.5 Billion Hard Cap and is Already Over 50 Percent Allocated, Serving as Testament to the Firm's Investment Approach Focused on Fast-Growing Middle-Market Companies

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC" or the "Firm"), a middle-market private equity firm investing primarily in North American businesses, today announced the final close of The Resolute Fund V, L.P. ("Resolute V"). Resolute V raised approximately $5 billion in capital commitments from a diverse group of limited partners including U.S. public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, multinational corporations, insurance companies, fund of funds, endowments, foundations, family offices and other investors, making it the largest fund raised in the Firm's history. The Fund closed above its hard cap of $4.5 billion and was oversubscribed.

"We are grateful for our investors support and continued confidence in our investment strategy as we close the largest fund in our nearly 40-year history," said Rich Caputo, Chief Executive Partner of The Jordan Company. "Resolute V enables us to continue executing on our proven investment approach of buying high-quality growth-oriented companies with experienced management teams."

Resolute V enhances the Firm's capacity to invest in middle-market businesses across TJC's four core industry verticals: Consumer & Healthcare; Industrials; Technology, Telecom & Utility; and Logistics & Supply Chain. The Fund is already over 50 percent allocated and has made several investments, including in Specialty Building Products, the leading North American distributor of specialty building products and provider of critical logistics solutions, and AIT Worldwide Logistics , which specializes in air and sea freight, ground distribution, warehouse management, 3pl and custom supply chain solutions.

"Over the course of more than 136 transactions and 311 add-on acquisitions since inception, our senior leadership team has seen firsthand how well American businesses can perform with the right investment partner and operational guidance," added Mr. Caputo. "COVID-19 related disruption has accelerated 10-years of digital innovation and highlighted the need for technological improvements across our industry verticals, creating an increasing number of compelling opportunities. Our value-added approach and team-oriented culture uniquely positions us for long-term success in this rapidly evolving economy."

The final closing of Resolute V follows a momentous year for the Firm with the successful close of its first continuation fund led by Hamilton Lane and advised on by M 2 O Private Fund Advisors, The Resolute II Continuation Fund, L.P., and investments in Echo Global Logistics, Arclin, Dental365, and Spartech, among others.

Founded in 1982, TJC has a proven track record of partnering and investing in well-managed middle-market companies with enterprise values from $150 million to $1.5+ billion, consistent revenue growth and profitability, and an identifiable opportunity for long-term future growth. Today, the Firm's portfolio includes 41 companies that generate approximately $19.7 billion of annual revenue.

Mayer Brown LLP served as legal counsel.

About The Jordan Company

TJC, founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $18 billion since 1987 and a 39-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries, including Consumer & Healthcare; Industrials; Technology, Telecom & Utility; and Transportation & Logistics. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and it is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. TJC has offices in New York, Chicago and Stamford. For more information, please visit www.thejordancompany.com.

