PEAK Event Services Announces New President and CEO

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PEAK Event Services, the Northeast's leading tent and event rental provider, announced today that its Board of Directors has named Jennifer Gullins as President and Chief Executive Officer. Gullins will succeed Co-CEO's Bob Traina and Larry Green. Gullins brings more than 20 years of industry experience to the role with a passion for customer centricity and keen focus on people and culture. Joining PEAK Event Services in 2013, Gullins has held various leadership positions, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing where she oversaw the company's commercial strategy. Throughout her tenure, Gullins has demonstrated her ability to manage multi-unit businesses and driving value to customers and shareholders. Her oversight was instrumental in navigating the company throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jennifer Gullins will become PEAK's new President and CEO beginning January 1, 2022.

"I'm thrilled to be able to work alongside this dedicated team of professionals while we continue to stabilize the business during this post pandemic phase, and strategically position the company for continued growth and innovation," said Gullins.

Co-CEO's Bob Traina and Larry Green will step down from their positions but will remain active in day-to-day operations and continue to serve on PEAK's Board of Directors. Traina will shift into the role of Senior Director of Inventory and Logistics - Tent Division, and Green will now serve as Senior Director of Inventory and Logistics - Core Division. "It has been my pleasure working along-side Jennifer these past several years and I couldn't be happier to have a successor with tenured experience in this industry," said Bob Traina. "Knowing Jennifer for nearly 20 years, I have seen her path progress to where she now is the ideal candidate to lead PEAK into its next chapter of success. Bob and I are thrilled to see her in this role," said Larry Green.

Both Traina and Green's experience and stewardship have been integral in managing PEAK through the unprecedented downturn and their commitment to the business, staff and customers remains unmatched.

About PEAK: With over 70 years of experience in the event industry, Peterson Party Center combined with Rentals Unlimited in 2016 to form PEAK Event Services–New England's leading tent and event rental resource. PEAK's goal of offering customers a full portfolio of unmatched products has been enhanced in recent years with the additional acquisitions of Table Toppers of Newton, Reserve Modern Event Rental, JG Willis, Be Our Guest and Newport Tent Company.

PEAK makes it easy for clients to plan, design and execute events. With five showrooms across New England, and more combined experience and expertise than any other event rental company in the region, PEAK's people have established relationships with the area's most respected event planners, caterers, corporations, and venues. PEAK's unmatched selection of items—from tents and furniture to glassware and linens—create behind-the-scenes magic. PEAK is more than a rental company—they're a collaborative team with round-the-clock dedication to their customers.

PEAK Event Services

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PEAK Event Services