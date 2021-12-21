Reprise Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reprise is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work® for the first year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Reprise. This year, 96% of employees said it's a great place to work – 37 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Reprise is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"We are proud to become Great Place to Work-Certified," said Evan Powell, Co-Founder at Reprise. "Our employees are what make Reprise such an incredible place to be, and I can't thank them enough for the dedication they show to their colleagues and their work every day."

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

At Reprise, being a Great Place to Work starts with implementing a "fanatically reasonable" approach to workplace culture. As a remote-first company, Reprise makes room for employees to integrate their lives into their work, encourages and enables them to use paid time off, and ensures that their compensation — both initial and incremental — is dictated by market data and trends.

Reprise also heavily emphasizes a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion by making significant investments to attract new perspectives through their hiring processes (17% of current employees came to Reprise from outside the tech industry).

Additionally, Reprise is committed to taking the "remote" out of "remote work" wherever possible. Initiatives like Wednesday Watercooler chats with other members of the organization, Exec Roundtables, departmental office hours, product sprint reviews, and monthly All Hands meetings are crucial ways the company helps its employees feel connected, even when they're thousands of miles apart.

About Reprise

Reprise is the leading enterprise-ready product experience platform that enables sales and marketing teams to control the narrative of their demo/product experiences without needing engineering involvement. With Reprise, teams can create immersive, lightweight experiences of the product's key features, enabling customers to reach "wow" moments faster. Backed by ICONIQ Growth, Bain Capital Ventures, Accomplice VC, and Glasswing Ventures, Reprise is paving the way for full funnel product-led growth.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

