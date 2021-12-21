Stellantis Showcases Technology Driven Future at CES 2022 With On-site and Virtual Experiences

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis will showcase its capabilities today and preview the future in advanced electrification, interior cabin technology, autonomy, and connectivity during CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5-8, 2022 with onsite and virtual experiences.

Advanced electrification, cockpit technology, autonomy and connectivity displays provide tangible examples of Stellantis' transition to a sustainable tech mobility company

Stellantis CES 2022 virtual experience enables the world to experience key vehicles and advanced technologies

Stellantis displays include Citroën Ami urban EV, Citroën future mobility concept, 2022 Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe equipped with award-winning Uconnect 5 in-car-technology system, DS Automobiles Formula E race car, Fiat New 500 and a Chrysler Airflow concept vehicle

Technology powers Stellantis' global drive to deliver breakthrough technologies and customer-centric solutions that power the future of our 14 iconic brands. CES® 2022, the world's pre-eminent technology event in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the ideal setting to showcase Stellantis' capabilities today and preview the future in advanced electrification, interior cabin technology, autonomy, and connectivity.

CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5-8, 2022, offers visitors a look at key vehicles and advanced technologies from Stellantis' global portfolio, tangible waypoints on Stellantis' journey to reimagine and transform the future of mobility for generations to come.

"Vehicles are an integral part of people's digital lives and the future of mobility is fueled by technology," said Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO. "Electrification, with our 30 electrified models available including fuel cell vans, connectivity and autonomy are all important facets of that future but each cannot stand alone. Our creativity, engineering and innovative partnerships are accelerating our drive to build the best and most sustainable mobility for our customers."

Viewers do not need to be in Las Vegas to connect with the Stellantis experience. The Stellantis CES 2022 virtual experience goes live January 5, 2022, at 10 a.m. Pacific/1 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central Europe at: stellantisces2022.com.

Elements of the Stellantis stand at CES 2022 include:

Chrysler Airflow: Chrysler debuts the Airflow Concept, leading the brand's transformation to clean mobility and seamlessly connected customer experiences.

Citroën Skate Mobility Concept: An autonomous and electric transport robot that that moves around cities, paired with Pods to offer fluid, shared and inventive urban mobility.

France , the Ami is accessible by users as young as 14, with "à la carte" offerings that target specific uses, a fully online journey, innovative distribution methods and a three-hour charge time. Citroën Ami: An ultra-compact, two-passenger urban EV. In, the Ami is accessible by users as young as 14, with "à la carte" offerings that target specific uses, a fully online journey, innovative distribution methods and a three-hour charge time.

DS E-Tense FE21: Two-time defending champion in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the 1,984-pound car (with driver) uses a 900-volt system that includes a 52 kWh battery, powering a 338-horsepower electric motor. The lightweight design combined with electric torque drives the car from 0-60 mph in about 2.8 seconds.

New FIAT 500: The new 500 is the FIAT flagship and stands for New Dolcevita, social relevancy and sustainability. The iconic all-new small EV is the most popular FIAT and the epitome of the Italian car: beautiful, a classic design, an artwork, an inspiration. New 500 is connected, has a range of up to 199 miles, features 85kW fast charge and is the first city car with Assisted Driving Level 2. The New 500 is the most sold EV within the Company.

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: A Premium American Icon reborn as the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and mobility. The premium extension of the Jeep® brand offers legendary 4x4 capability, on-road refinement and a design that exudes American craftsmanship and heritage, delivering a host of leading-edge technology features, such as exclusive Fire TV built in and a front passenger screen experience.

Europe , China and the United States , the Wrangler 4xe's plug-in hybrid powertrain is capable of up to 21 miles of nearly silent, zero-emission, electric-only propulsion. Jeep Wrangler 4xe: The most capable, technically advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler ever. Available inand, the Wrangler 4xe's plug-in hybrid powertrain is capable of up to 21 miles of nearly silent, zero-emission, electric-only propulsion.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe: The first Grand Cherokee to offer a plug-in hybrid electric variant. Its introduction signals the continued pursuit of the brand's global vision of accomplishing "Zero Emission Freedom," by offering a fully electric Jeep vehicle in every SUV segment by 2025. The Grand Cherokee 4xe targets an estimated 25 miles (40 km) of all-electric range and 57 MPGe, with 375 hp and 470 lb.-ft. of torque and is equipped with the award-winning Uconnect 5, which offers new technology for 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, including a 10.1-inch (25.7 cm) display, five-times-faster operating speed (when compared to the previous generation) and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

In July, Stellantis announced over €30 billion of investments in electrification and software through 2025 to execute its ambitious transformation. To discover more on the Company's electrification strategy, visit the Company's EV Day page. For more information on how Stellantis is delivering open software-defined platforms, visit the Software Day page.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

