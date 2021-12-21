Strike Announces Promotion of Tyler Kem to President After Leading Company To Banner Year

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strike Tax Advisory is proud to announce the promotion of Co-Founder and Vice President, Tyler Kem, to President. With tens of millions of dollars returned to qualified innovators, Strike Tax Advisory is poised to take a substantial piece of the R&D tax credit market in the next year. The promotion is a natural evolution of Kem's role as the key executive leading the company's meteoric growth.

Innovation Fuels Growth

Positioning clients to take advantage of the government's $20B+ research and development tax credit incentive for conducting domestic R&D activities, Strike Tax Advisory has experienced tremendous year over year growth. Kem has worked relentlessly to build the credit recovery firm from scratch, and his efforts are paying dividends. In the last few months, Strike has added over 100 new clients and successfully delivered dozens of successful tax credit studies for both R&D and ERTC tax credit incentives.

"We're thrilled to watch Tyler grow as a leader," says Strike Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Cardella. "Working alongside him has been exciting, and I can't wait to see what he accomplishes in the coming years."

Under Kem's leadership, Strike has formed partnerships with leading accounting, finance and related business service providers, professionals such as CPAs and fractional CFOs, to add focused credit recovery expertise to their offerings, and together serve innovation-driven industries in tech, engineering, and manufacturing.

"One of the biggest misconceptions our clients have is that they think they don't qualify. Companies are unaware of how generous and vital the R&D credit is for American innovators," says Cardella. "Tyler is passionate about using his expertise to get businesses the tax incentives available to them, allowing them to accelerate their growth through reinvestment, as well as to maximize their valuation."

About Strike Tax Advisory

Based in the rising tech-mecca of Boise, Idaho, Strike Tax Advisory is leading the way in the $20B+ US tax incentive market. Strike's in-house R&D and Employee Retention Tax Credit experts discover and facilitate the claiming of government-provided tax credits and incentives available to businesses. By bringing awareness to clients that their efforts make them eligible to receive credits, Strike is helping small and large businesses compete more efficiently, while still keeping jobs in the USA. Visit Striketax.com to learn more today.

