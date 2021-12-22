Essential Medical Supply Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Entrapment and Asphyxia Hazard; One Death Reported

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Endurance® Hand Bed Rails

Hazard: When attached to an adult's bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This poses a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation.

Remedy: Refund

Consumer Contact: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails. For consumers who own bed rails sold or imported on or after November 1, 2015, Essential Medical Supply, Inc., will provide a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the bed rail. The company is not offering a remedy for older bed rails. Consumers with older bed rails sold between October 2006 and October 2015 should stop use, disassemble and dispose of the bed rails to prevent reuse.

Contact Essential Medical Supply toll-free at 888-856-0111 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at essentialmedicalsupply.com and click on "Important Safety Notice" at the top of the page, or visit https://essentialmedicalsupply.com/products/recalls for more information.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Essential Medical Supply Inc., of Orlando, Florida, are announcing the recall of four models of the company's Endurance Hand Bed Rails. This recall involves the Hand Bed Rail (model P1410), Hand Bed Rail with Pouch (model P1410-P), Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support (model P1411), and Hand Bed Rail with Floor Support with Pouch (model P1411-P).

One entrapment death has been reported involving the Endurance Hand Bed Rail (model P1410). The death occurred in December 2012 and involved an 86-year-old man at his home in California.

Essential Medical Supply, Inc., sold about 272,000 units of the bed rails at medical supply stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.walmart.com. The bed rails were sold from October 2006 through December 2021 for between $36 and $98.

The name "Essential Medical Supply, Inc." and the model number are printed on a label located on the grip handle of the bed rails. The rails are made of either chrome or white metal tubing and include black padding on the grip handle and under-bed frame. They measure approximately 17 inches to 21 inches high by 20 inches wide.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bed rails. For consumers who own bed rails sold or imported on or after November 1, 2015, Essential Medical Supply, Inc., will provide a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the bed rail. The company is not offering a remedy for older bed rails. Consumers with older bed rails sold between October 2006 and October 2015 should stop use, disassemble and dispose of the bed rails to prevent reuse.

CPSC urges consumers to report any related incidents to the agency at www.SaferProducts.gov.

