TrueCar Forecasts December and Fourth Quarter Industry Sales Slump Amid Continuing Inventory Shortages

Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,144,108 units in December 2021, down 27% from a year ago and about on par with November 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 11.9 million, down 27% from December 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,024,263 units, down 27% from a year ago and on par with November 2021.

"Historically, December is a big month for the industry as OEMs and dealerships work to close out the calendar year with strong sales. The last week of the month is also typically the biggest week of the year in terms of sales volumes but it's unlikely to happen this year due to continued inventory shortages and declining incentives," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar.

"In October we were seeing initial signs that the worst may be behind us in terms of inventory shortages. We continue to see signals of stability and in some cases, slight improvement. One such indicator, our scarcity measure, shows improvement in recent months for both new and used vehicles," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "However, questions still remain as to the trajectory of improvement we can expect to see in 2022."

Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):

  • Total sales for December 2021 are expected to be down 27% from a year ago and about even with November 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Fleet sales for December 2021 are expected to be down 29% from a year ago and down 3% from November 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Incentive spend is down 55% from last year.
  • Average transaction price is projected to be up 7.5% from a year ago and up 2.5% from November 2021.
  • Total SAAR is expected to be down 27% from a year ago at 11.9 million units.
  • Used vehicle sales for December 2021 are expected to reach about 3 million, up 3% from a year ago and down 2% from November 2021.
  • The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.5%.
  • The average loan term on a new vehicle for December 2021 is 70 months and likewise the average loan term on a used vehicle is also 70 months.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Dec 2021 Forecast

Dec 2020 Actual

Nov 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

35,546

45,594

30,441

-22.0%

-19.2%

16.8%

3.8%

Daimler

25,054

35,436

25,101

-29.3%

-26.7%

-0.2%

-11.3%

Ford

166,547

208,007

157,417

-19.9%

-17.0%

5.8%

-6.0%

GM

168,640

295,536

139,618

-42.9%

-40.8%

20.8%

7.4%

Honda

99,886

136,467

85,055

-26.8%

-24.1%

17.4%

4.4%

Hyundai

51,457

69,388

49,347

-25.8%

-23.1%

4.3%

-7.3%

Kia

53,896

53,764

45,318

0.2%

4.0%

18.9%

5.7%

Nissan

65,763

98,638

57,625

-33.3%

-30.9%

14.1%

1.4%

Stellantis

134,038

202,371

125,415

-33.8%

-31.3%

6.9%

-5.0%

Subaru

43,435

63,558

33,045

-31.7%

-29.1%

31.4%

16.8%

Tesla

36,300

26,950

33,980

34.7%

39.7%

6.8%

-5.0%

Toyota

176,491

251,256

154,139

-29.8%

-27.2%

14.5%

1.8%

Volkswagen Group

44,457

70,175

41,642

-36.6%

-34.3%

6.8%

-5.1%

Industry

1,144,108

1,619,907

1,021,312

-29.4%

-26.8%

12.0%

-0.4%

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Dec 2021 Forecast

Dec 2020 Actual

Nov 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

34,981

43,492

29,911

-19.6%

-16.6%

17.0%

4.0%

Daimler

24,008

34,028

24,588

-29.4%

-26.8%

-2.4%

-13.2%

Ford

136,046

172,006

127,804

-20.9%

-18.0%

6.4%

-5.4%

GM

140,325

260,525

121,194

-46.1%

-44.1%

15.8%

2.9%

Honda

98,858

135,549

84,699

-27.1%

-24.4%

16.7%

3.7%

Hyundai

50,323

63,195

48,815

-20.4%

-17.4%

3.1%

-8.4%

Kia

49,804

51,133

43,632

-2.6%

1.0%

14.1%

1.5%

Nissan

57,684

77,741

47,586

-25.8%

-23.1%

21.2%

7.8%

Stellantis

108,394

168,731

103,610

-35.8%

-33.4%

4.6%

-7.0%

Subaru

43,230

62,129

31,813

-30.4%

-27.8%

35.9%

20.8%

Tesla

36,115

26,950

33,968

34.0%

39.0%

6.3%

-5.5%

Toyota

165,011

235,424

136,059

-29.9%

-27.3%

21.3%

7.8%

Volkswagen Group

43,668

61,261

41,069

-28.7%

-26.1%

6.3%

-5.5%

Industry

1,024,263

1,445,852

911,344

-29.2%

-26.5%

12.4%

-0.1%

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Dec 2021 Forecast

Dec 2020 Actual

Nov 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

565

2,102

530

-73.1%

-72.1%

6.5%

-5.3%

Daimler

1,046

1,408

513

-25.7%

-22.9%

103.7%

81.1%

Ford

30,501

36,001

29,613

-15.3%

-12.1%

3.0%

-8.4%

GM

28,315

35,011

18,424

-19.1%

-16.1%

53.7%

36.6%

Honda

1,028

918

356

12.0%

16.1%

188.5%

156.4%

Hyundai

1,134

6,193

532

-81.7%

-81.0%

113.0%

89.3%

Kia

4,092

2,631

1,686

55.5%

61.3%

142.7%

115.7%

Nissan

8,079

20,897

10,039

-61.3%

-59.9%

-19.5%

-28.5%

Stellantis

25,644

33,640

21,805

-23.8%

-20.9%

17.6%

4.5%

Subaru

205

1,429

1,232

-85.7%

-85.1%

-83.4%

-85.2%

Tesla

185

-

12



1496.9%

1319.5%

Toyota

11,480

15,832

18,080

-27.5%

-24.8%

-36.5%

-43.6%

Volkswagen Group

789

8,914

573

-91.2%

-90.8%

37.8%

22.5%

Industry

119,845

174,055

109,968

-31.1%

-28.6%

9.0%

-3.1%

Fleet Penetration

Manufacturer

Dec 2021 Forecast

Dec 2020 Actual

Nov 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

MoM % Change

BMW

1.6%

4.6%

1.7%

-65.5%

-8.8%

Daimler

4.2%

4.0%

2.0%

5.1%

104.1%

Ford

18.3%

17.3%

18.8%

5.8%

-2.6%

GM

16.8%

11.8%

13.2%

41.7%

27.2%

Honda

1.0%

0.7%

0.4%

53.0%

145.6%

Hyundai

2.2%

8.9%

1.1%

-75.3%

104.2%

Kia

7.6%

4.9%

3.7%

55.1%

104.1%

Nissan

12.3%

21.2%

17.4%

-42.0%

-29.5%

Stellantis

19.1%

16.6%

17.4%

15.1%

10.0%

Subaru

0.5%

2.2%

3.7%

-79.0%

-87.3%

Tesla

0.5%

0.0%

0.0%


1394.8%

Toyota

6.5%

6.3%

11.7%

3.2%

-44.5%

Volkswagen Group

1.8%

12.7%

1.4%

-86.0%

29.0%

Industry

10.5%

10.7%

10.8%

-2.5%

-2.7%

Total Market Share

Manufacturer

Dec 2021 Forecast

Dec 2020 Actual

Nov 2021 Actual

BMW

3.1%

2.8%

3.0%

Daimler

2.2%

2.2%

2.5%

Ford

14.6%

12.8%

15.4%

GM

14.7%

18.2%

13.7%

Honda

8.7%

8.4%

8.3%

Hyundai

4.5%

4.3%

4.8%

Kia

4.7%

3.3%

4.4%

Nissan

5.7%

6.1%

5.6%

Stellantis

11.7%

12.5%

12.3%

Subaru

3.8%

3.9%

3.2%

Tesla

3.2%

1.7%

3.3%

Toyota

15.4%

15.5%

15.1%

Volkswagen Group

3.9%

4.3%

4.1%


96.3%

96.1%

95.8%

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer

Dec 2021 Forecast

Dec 2020 Actual

Nov 2021 Actual

BMW

3.4%

3.0%

3.3%

Daimler

2.3%

2.4%

2.7%

Ford

13.3%

11.9%

14.0%

GM

13.7%

18.0%

13.3%

Honda

9.7%

9.4%

9.3%

Hyundai

4.9%

4.4%

5.4%

Kia

4.9%

3.5%

4.8%

Nissan

5.6%

5.4%

5.2%

Stellantis

10.6%

11.7%

11.4%

Subaru

4.2%

4.3%

3.5%

Tesla

3.5%

1.9%

3.7%

Toyota

16.1%

16.3%

14.9%

Volkswagen Group

4.3%

4.2%

4.5%


96.5%

96.3%

96.0%

ATP



Manufacturer

Dec 2021 Forecast

Dec 2020 Actual

Nov 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$59,663

$60,439

$58,004

-1.3%

2.9%

Daimler

$68,278

$61,005

$61,724

11.9%

10.6%

Ford

$47,314

$44,133

$45,093

7.2%

4.9%

GM

$50,400

$44,801

$50,898

12.5%

-1.0%

Honda

$32,443

$30,990

$31,783

4.7%

2.1%

Hyundai

$33,985

$31,282

$33,297

8.6%

2.1%

Kia

$30,472

$28,063

$29,746

8.6%

2.4%

Nissan

$31,921

$28,876

$31,607

10.5%

1.0%

Stellantis

$50,356

$43,923

$49,928

14.6%

0.9%

Subaru

$31,846

$30,543

$31,379

4.3%

1.5%

Toyota

$36,861

$35,190

$36,696

4.7%

0.5%

Volkswagen Group

$41,234

$40,484

$40,310

1.9%

2.3%

Industry

$41,950

$39,008

$40,924

7.5%

2.5%


$2,942


$1,026



Incentives



Manufacturer

Dec 2021 Forecast

Dec 2020 Actual

Nov 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$2,518

$5,319

$2,786

-52.7%

-9.6%

Daimler

$3,045

$4,129

$2,427

-26.3%

25.5%

Ford

$2,522

$4,205

$2,447

-40.0%

3.1%

GM

$1,617

$5,366

$1,829

-69.9%

-11.6%

Honda

$1,270

$2,667

$1,599

-52.4%

-20.6%

Hyundai

$1,049

$2,500

$1,209

-58.0%

-13.2%

Kia

$1,639

$2,984

$1,652

-45.1%

-0.8%

Nissan

$1,764

$4,280

$1,995

-58.8%

-11.5%

Stellantis

$2,376

$4,869

$2,465

-51.2%

-3.6%

Subaru

$969

$1,427

$1,058

-32.1%

-8.4%

Toyota

$1,172

$2,805

$1,257

-58.2%

-6.8%

Volkswagen Group

$1,683

$4,004

$2,089

-58.0%

-19.4%

Industry

$1,756

$3,922

$1,904

-55.2%

-7.8%


-$2,166


-$148



Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer

Dec 2021 Forecast

Dec 2020 Actual

Nov 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

4.2%

8.8%

4.8%

-52.0%

-12.2%

Daimler

4.5%

6.8%

3.9%

-34.1%

13.4%

Ford

5.3%

9.5%

5.4%

-44.0%

-1.8%

GM

3.2%

12.0%

3.6%

-73.2%

-10.7%

Honda

3.9%

8.6%

5.0%

-54.5%

-22.2%

Hyundai

3.1%

8.0%

3.6%

-61.4%

-15.0%

Kia

5.4%

10.6%

5.6%

-49.4%

-3.1%

Nissan

5.5%

14.8%

6.3%

-62.7%

-12.4%

Stellantis

4.7%

11.1%

4.9%

-57.4%

-4.4%

Subaru

3.0%

4.7%

3.4%

-34.9%

-9.7%

Toyota

3.2%

8.0%

3.4%

-60.1%

-7.2%

Volkswagen Group

4.1%

9.9%

5.2%

-58.7%

-21.2%

Industry

4.2%

10.1%

4.7%

-58.4%

-10.0%

Revenue



Manufacturer

Dec 2021 Forecast

Dec 2020 Actual

Nov 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

Industry

$47,995,748,449

$63,190,124,752

$41,796,340,074

-24.0%

14.8%

Quarterly Tables

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

QoQ % Change

QoQ % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

93,996

107,299

82,064

-12.4%

-11.3%

14.5%

13.1%

Daimler

70,236

94,098

63,747

-25.4%

-24.4%

10.2%

8.8%

Ford

498,428

538,643

397,644

-7.5%

-6.3%

25.3%

23.7%

GM

441,426

767,444

443,150

-42.5%

-41.7%

-0.4%

-1.7%

Honda

282,024

366,068

345,914

-23.0%

-22.0%

-18.5%

-19.5%

Hyundai

162,865

183,943

193,522

-11.5%

-10.3%

-15.8%

-16.9%

Kia

151,281

157,755

177,014

-4.1%

-2.9%

-14.5%

-15.6%

Nissan

183,247

243,133

198,955

-24.6%

-23.7%

-7.9%

-9.1%

Stellantis

392,666

501,273

408,782

-21.7%

-20.7%

-3.9%

-5.2%

Subaru

113,297

175,382

141,552

-35.4%

-34.6%

-20.0%

-21.0%

Tesla

97,417

68,200

75,631

42.8%

44.7%

28.8%

27.2%

Toyota

477,300

660,715

565,880

-27.8%

-26.8%

-15.7%

-16.7%

Volkswagen Group

130,542

172,464

136,650

-24.3%

-23.3%

-4.5%

-5.7%

Industry

3,222,286

4,196,656

3,394,029

-23.2%

-22.2%

-5.1%

-6.3%

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

QoQ % Change

QoQ % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

92,502

102,907

76,834

-10.1%

-9.0%

20.4%

18.8%

Daimler

67,304

89,927

60,038

-25.2%

-24.2%

12.1%

10.7%

Ford

407,147

434,988

302,539

-6.4%

-5.2%

34.6%

32.9%

GM

367,310

663,963

395,087

-44.7%

-44.0%

-7.0%

-8.2%

Honda

279,122

363,704

341,249

-23.3%

-22.3%

-18.2%

-19.3%

Hyundai

159,276

161,928

183,812

-1.6%

-0.4%

-13.3%

-14.5%

Kia

139,796

146,944

168,226

-4.9%

-3.6%

-16.9%

-18.0%

Nissan

160,735

202,108

174,178

-20.5%

-19.5%

-7.7%

-8.9%

Stellantis

317,541

426,676

348,224

-25.6%

-24.6%

-8.8%

-10.0%

Subaru

112,762

172,041

139,035

-34.5%

-33.6%

-18.9%

-19.9%

Tesla

96,921

67,770

74,905

43.0%

44.8%

29.4%

27.7%

Toyota

446,254

604,338

528,643

-26.2%

-25.2%

-15.6%

-16.7%

Volkswagen Group

128,226

155,506

133,213

-17.5%

-16.5%

-3.7%

-5.0%

Industry

2,884,753

3,744,978

3,075,886

-23.0%

-22.0%

-6.2%

-7.4%

Total Market Share


Manufacturer

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

BMW

2.9%

2.6%

2.4%

Daimler

2.2%

2.2%

1.9%

Ford

15.5%

12.8%

11.7%

GM

13.7%

18.3%

13.1%

Honda

8.8%

8.7%

10.2%

Hyundai

5.1%

4.4%

5.7%

Kia

4.7%

3.8%

5.2%

Nissan

5.7%

5.8%

5.9%

Stellantis

12.2%

11.9%

12.0%

Subaru

3.5%

4.2%

4.2%

Tesla

3.0%

1.6%

2.2%

Toyota

14.8%

15.7%

16.7%

Volkswagen Group

4.1%

4.1%

4.0%


96.0%

96.2%

95.2%

Retail Market Share


Manufacturer

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

BMW

3.2%

2.7%

2.5%

Daimler

2.3%

2.4%

2.0%

Ford

14.1%

11.6%

9.8%

GM

12.7%

17.7%

12.8%

Honda

9.7%

9.7%

11.1%

Hyundai

5.5%

4.3%

6.0%

Kia

4.8%

3.9%

5.5%

Nissan

5.6%

5.4%

5.7%

Stellantis

11.0%

11.4%

11.3%

Subaru

3.9%

4.6%

4.5%

Tesla

3.4%

1.8%

2.4%

Toyota

15.5%

16.1%

17.2%

Volkswagen Group

4.4%

4.2%

4.3%


96.2%

95.9%

95.1%

ATP




Manufacturer

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

YoY % Change


QoQ % Change

BMW

$58,598

$60,034

$59,033

-2.4%


-0.7%

Daimler

$64,293

$59,016

$63,836

8.9%


0.7%

Ford

$46,190

$43,756

$47,166

5.6%


-2.1%

GM

$50,149

$43,749

$45,894

14.6%


9.3%

Honda

$32,252

$30,796

$31,458

4.7%


2.5%

Hyundai

$33,670

$30,608

$32,318

10.0%


4.2%

Kia

$29,922

$27,864

$28,002

7.4%


6.9%

Nissan

$32,065

$28,719

$31,596

11.6%


1.5%

Stellantis

$49,647

$43,610

$47,495

13.8%


4.5%

Subaru

$31,360

$30,444

$30,709

3.0%


2.1%

Toyota

$36,985

$35,149

$35,890

5.2%


3.1%

Volkswagen Group

$40,325

$39,397

$40,566

2.4%


-0.6%

Industry

$41,149

$38,137

$38,855

7.9%


5.9%


$3,012


$2,295




Incentives




Manufacturer

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

YoY % Change


QoQ % Change

BMW

$2,728

$5,172

$4,071

-47.3%


-33.0%

Daimler

$2,738

$4,343

$3,183

-37.0%


-14.0%

Ford

$2,509

$4,309

$2,485

-41.8%


1.0%

GM

$1,813

$5,131

$3,201

-64.7%


-43.3%

Honda

$1,478

$2,501

$2,037

-40.9%


-27.5%

Hyundai

$1,119

$2,448

$1,594

-54.3%


-29.8%

Kia

$1,730

$2,962

$2,305

-41.6%


-24.9%

Nissan

$1,916

$4,452

$2,635

-57.0%


-27.3%

Stellantis

$2,501

$4,670

$2,951

-46.5%


-15.3%

Subaru

$1,006

$1,478

$1,311

-31.9%


-23.3%

Toyota

$1,243

$2,673

$1,969

-53.5%


-36.9%

Volkswagen Group

$1,962

$4,031

$2,904

-51.3%


-32.5%

Industry

$1,877

$3,820

$2,492

-50.9%


-24.7%


-$1,943


-$614




(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

