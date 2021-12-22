Vectorspace AI Releases Thematic Crypto Basket APIs for Exchanges

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectorspace AI, a subsidiary of Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. , now enables cryptocurrency exchanges with a thematic crypto baskets REST API available here . This API enables an exchange to offer tradable baskets of cryptos related to a theme, event or topic of any kind in real-time. The API is designed to spawn an ecosystem of new products for retail traders and investors providing them with abilities similar to hedge funds or asset management companies operating advanced data engineering pipelines.

The Vectorspace AI thematic basket APIs can be used to:

coronavirus ' or ' gamestop '. Automatically generate a one-click or no-click tradable basket of cryptos or stocks related to a global event, theme or topic in real-time e.g '' or ''. Deploy capital across a network of thematic baskets consisting of cryptos or stocks. graph networks and relationship networks connecting cryptos or stocks. Createand relationship networks connecting cryptos or stocks. Generate long, short, or hedged positions among baskets.

"It's like having your own dedicated NLP, AI, or Machine Learning pipeline," remarked Kasian Franks, Founder and CEO of Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. "This opens up a new world of thematic investing where baskets of cryptos or stocks can be generated based on a theme or global event in real-time using similar 'language modeling' techniques used to predict the way proteins fold by DeepMind's AlphaFold2 ."

VectorScreen™ is an additional filtering package powered by the core crypto baskets API, enabling advanced screening and filtering resulting in additional alpha. VectorScreen™ enables a basket of cryptos to be screened using basic parameters such as market cap, liquidity, or sell pressure, in addition to advanced parameters such as context, concepts, or fine-grained themes. The VectorScreen™ API will be available both to exchanges and as a retail offering in Q1 2022, enabled with a retail-driven UI/UX available in Q2 2022.

Vector Space Biosciences, Inc. has recently secured $2M in funding led by a private investment group which will be used to support global retail product rollouts and product offerings leading to additional revenue.

Vectorspace AI, along with its parent company, Vector Space Biosciences, Inc., specializes in detecting hidden relationships in data via advanced networks of data engineering pipelines designed to generate datasets and visualizations applied to space biosciences. Specifically, Vector Space Biosciences applies 'tip of the spear' unsupervised learning methods in AI/ML connected to NLP/NLU (Natural Language Processing/Understanding) biological language modeling to generate datasets used to create relationship networks between genes, proteins, diseases, micronutrients and drug compounds. Data engineering pipelines are one of the most important pillars underpinning accelerated scientific discovery.

Innovations in space biosciences result in products and services for all industries including the financial markets and, more importantly, new discoveries and applications in precision and personalized medicine for all humankind.

Vector Space Biosciences' datasets extend to applications in the financial and cryptocurrency markets providing hedge funds, asset management companies, and institutions with solutions that generate alpha through its utility token, VXV . The token provides data lineage, provenance, governance and security for its datasets, which are mission critical for any data engineering operation today.

All datasets and thematic baskets include the symbol VXV along with the option to acquire VXV as a utility token used to access the VXV wallet-enabled API where a customer's wallet address doubles as a seed to a unique API key.

About Vector Space Biosciences, Inc.

Vector Space Biosciences, Inc., parent company of Vectorspace AI , develops countermeasures against stressors connected to protecting and repairing the human body during spaceflight using a network of scientific data engineering pipelines resulting in real-time datasets which power Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations for any institution or enterprise. Working with leading scientific labs in the areas of human aging, cancer, and nutrigenomics, our goal is to accelerate the process of new hypothesis generation and novel discoveries in space biosciences, including materials sciences in the area of nanotechnology and nanomedicines. Using language modeling related to Natural Language Processing and Understanding (NLP/NLU), our platform is capable of producing more than 100,000,000,000 different real-time datasets for the purpose of accelerating discoveries in every industry. Innovations in space biosciences result in products and services for all industries including personalized medicine for all humankind.

For more information about Vector Space Biosciences, Inc., please visit https://vectorspace.ai/press.html or contact:

