Seagis Property Group Acquires 57,202 SF Warehouse in Doral, FL

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 57,202 square foot distribution facility located at 9700 NW 17th Street in Doral, FL (Miami-Dade County). The acquisition increases the Company's South Florida portfolio to 113 buildings and over 6 million square feet.

9700 NW 17th Street

"The irreplaceable location and quality of the building make it a great addition to our growing Doral and broader South Florida portfolio. The building sets up well as a single or two customer building and we will be marketing it for lease immediately" said Bradlee Lord, Vice President, who is based out of Seagis' local office in South Florida.

In 2021, Seagis closed $238 million of building and land acquisitions in New Jersey, New York City and Miami-Dade/Broward and now owns and operates over 12.3 million square feet of industrial buildings in the three markets. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

