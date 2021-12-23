South Florida's Little Lighthouse Foundation (LLF) Raises $850,000 at Annual Hearts & Stars Gala from Robert Zangrillo and other Miami Donors to Benefit Underserved Children The Foundation celebrated the fundraising milestone with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez at a check presentation ceremony recognizing top venture capital and real estate investor Robert Zangrillo's generous $100,000 donation

MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Little Lighthouse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that assists underserved children and their families throughout South Florida, announced today that it raised a record-breaking $850,000 — anchored by a $100,000 donation from top venture capital and real estate investor Robert Zangrillo and the Zangrillo Family Foundation — during its annual Hearts & Stars Gala, held at Space Park in Miami's Magic City Innovation District - Little Haiti in November.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, LLF Co-Founder and Board Member Charlie Venturi, LLF Executive Director Jonathan Babicka, and Managing Partner of Magic City Innovation District - Little Haiti Neil Fairman hosted a check presentation ceremony at the marquee Magic City sign in Magic City's Innovation District - Little Haiti to honor Mr. Zangrillo's generous $100,000 donation.

Mr. Zangrillo is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Miami-headquartered private investment firm Dragon Global and major investor in Miami's Magic City Innovation District - Little Haiti as well as an active member of the Miami business and philanthropic communities through his investments in emerging neighborhoods in Miami and efforts of the Zangrillo Family Foundation.

The funds raised at the Hearts & Stars Gala 2021: Riviera Maya event will go towards supporting Little Lighthouse Foundation's "Do Good Feel Good" program, which benefits hundreds of children in the South Florida area to overcome educational, financial and medical hardships. The "Do Good Feel Good" program includes numerous initiatives such as: Craft Night, Activity Hour, Move & Groove and Beauty All Around at the Lotus House Women's Shelter, Fit Club at Big Brothers Big Sisters, Adopt A Meal at Ronald McDonald House, Story Hour at Chapman Partnership, Mindful Hour at Miami Bridge, Homework Helpers and Just For Kicks at Motivational Edge and DGFG Media at Breakthrough Miami.

"We are thrilled to have the support of Mr. Zangrillo and the other donors who are so vested in the developing Miami communities, including Little Haiti, that our programs serve," said Robert Sena, Co-Founder of LLF.

"Miami community members stepping up to help other community members is what the Little Lighthouse Foundation is all about. Such generous and inspiring donations from Robert Zangrillo and others show that Miami citizens care about one another and help those in need," said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Robert Zangrillo shared, "The LLF is a special volunteer organization with broad reach that meaningfully impacts children throughout Miami and southern Florida. Their 2021 gala demonstrated that when we all come together for a cause we can make a difference. I am thrilled to have helped them with this record breaking $850,000 fundraise."

Niell Fairman added, "We are glad the LLF selected the Magic City Innovation District - Little Haiti to host this year's Hearts & Stars Gala. We congratulate them for bringing the community together for such a respected event and we stand committed to supporting them and other organizations that benefit our communities."

ABOUT THE HEARTS & STARS GALA 2021: Riviera Maya

Kelly Blanco & Johnny Archer hosted the LLF's Hearts & Stars Gala 2021: Riviera Maya with a special performance by Flo Rida at Space Park Miami, located in Miami's Magic City Innovation District - Little Haiti. 1,500 people gathered at the black-tie event, which raised $850,000.

ABOUT THE LITTLE LIGHTHOUSE FOUNDATION

Founded in 2010, LLF is a registered 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization that assists underserved children and their families throughout South Florida. LLF has over 20 proprietary programs with 33 partner facilities, including, but not limited to, homeless shelters, hospitals, and youth centers. To learn how you can #DoGoodFeelGood with LLF, visit www.TheLittleLighthouse.org or follow LLF on Instagram @LLFoundation.

ABOUT ROBERT ZANGRILLO

Mr. Zangrillo, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Miami-headquartered private investment firm Dragon Global is a top venture capital and real estate investor and recognized member of the Miami business community. Mr. Zangrillo has also led investments in emerging neighborhoods in Miami, including the Magic City Innovation District - Little Haiti. He is an active philanthropist through the Robert L. Zangrillo Family Foundation.

ABOUT MAGIC CITY INNOVATION DISTRICT - LITTLE HAITI

Magic City Innovation District ® - Little Haiti ("MCID) is an innovation district focused on technology, sustainability, health and wellness and art and culture. MCID is revitalizing the Little Haiti and Little River neighborhoods to create a world-class destination. It will provide Miami a walkable, campus-like neighborhood where individuals from all demographic backgrounds can enjoy a quality life and re-write history on how communities live, work, play, and learn together. MCID will serve as a new model for future innovation districts and real estate development worldwide.

