Innophys MUSCLE SUIT Exhibition at CES 2022 MUSCLE SUITs Every and GS-ARM to be showcased for the first time in the United States.

TOKYO, Dec. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innophys Co., Ltd. (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Daigo Orihara, hereafter "Innophys") will exhibit at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, from Wednesday, January 5 to Saturday, January 8, 2022.

MUSCLE SUIT Every and MUSCLE SUIT GS-ARM on display

At this major event, Innophys will exhibit the MUSCLE SUIT Every with waist support and the MUSCLE SUIT GS-ARM with support for work involving raising of the arms. As Innophys is moving forward with a full-scale entry into the North American market, this will be the firm's first U.S. exhibition. The venue and Innophys' booth will be located at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)-North Hall, Booth No. 9630.

About MUSCLE SUIT Every

MUSCLE SUIT Every is an assist suit that reduces the burden on the waist anytime a worker must maintain a half-sitting posture, whether lifting people or heavy objects. The suit has an auxiliary force of up to 25.5 kgf and weighs only 3.8 kg. Not relying on electric power, this artificial MUSCLE SUIT uses compressed air to exert auxiliary power, so it is great for use in the manufacturing, agricultural, nursing care, logistics, and construction fields. As of the end of April 2021, more than 20,000 units of the MUSCLE SUIT® had been sold. According to our research, Innophys leads worldwide in the number of units of exoskeleton-type assist suits using artificial muscles sold to date.

- MUSCLE SUIT Every - Official Global Website https://innophys.net/musclesuit/

MUSCLE SUIT GS-ARM

MUSCLE SUIT GS-ARM is an assist suit that reduces the strain on the arms and shoulders when engaging in work involving the raising of one's arms over long periods of time or repetitively. With auxiliary power that supports lifting of the upper arm, you can concentrate on the work without feeling the weight or fatigue of the arm. As the unit does not require electricity and is water and dustproof, it can be used with no restrictions due to time, location, or weather. The suit's wide operating area allows free movement, and can also be used in combination with various other tools. The suit has applications in agriculture, construction and civil engineering, inspection and management, manufacturing, as well as in many other sectors.

