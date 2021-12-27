Smillage, Cootek's Invested Game Studio, Published A New Hit Mobile Game

SHANGHAI, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the hyper-casual game "Hotties Up" has reached the top three of the US iOS game ranking a few days after released. The dress-up parkour game is published by Smillage, the game studio CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company") invested in. The success of "Hotties Up" marks a milestone for Smillage of expanding the business from game development to game publishing. Earlier this year, Smillage has also created several popular games such as "Catwalk Beauty", "Truth Runner" and "Love Fantasy".

"Hotties Up" combines dress-up parkour and scenario-based features. In the game, a specific theme will be set at the beginning of each level, and players will choose the costume accordingly to proceed. When the parkour is over, a short story will be unlocked with dialogue options for players to choose from. After that, the love progress chart will be displayed to the player. With the success of "Hotties Up", Smillage continues to enhance their existing advantages in parkour games targeting Generation Z female players.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.CooTek.com.

